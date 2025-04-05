U.S. Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To 'Unleash Economic Boom' In Ohio

Vivek Ramaswamy shared his ambitious goals for Ohio while campaigning in the state last week.

Ohio gubernatorial hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy delivered an impassioned address outlining his vision for the state, which he believes will be at the heart of the "second Industrial Revolution."

The former presidential hopeful shared an X post on Friday, stating he would "unleash an economic boom in Ohio like we haven't seen since the first Industrial Revolution," accompanied by a clip outlining his ambitious plans for the state.

"I have bone-deep conviction that we will be the state that leads the way again," Ramaswamy said in a clip shared to X on Friday. "If Silicon Valley led the way in the last 10 years, it's gonna be the Ohio River Valley for the next 10 years."

The billionaire added he will focus on the "sectors of the future," including biotech and Bitcoin. Ramaswamy also touched on how the state will use AI "not to take jobs but to make jobs through workforce training and education to apply that AI to fields from healthcare to financial services and construction design.

"This is where I'm leading our state," Ramaswamy continued, though he did not outline how he plans to achieve this.

The Trump-backed politician also called Ohio a "conservative state at its core," with Trump winning the last three elections in the swing state.

"We're a conservative state in our electorate. It's time for us to actually be fully governed like one that's not gonna lose us elections; that will win us elections because it's gonna put more money in your pocket. It's gonna life more people from poverty," Ramaswamy stated.

