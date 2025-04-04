WATCH: Convicted Killer Tackled In Court After Attacking Defense Attorney During Assault Trial

Taylor Schabusiness, the convicted killer serving a life sentence for the gruesome murder and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion, caused chaos in a Wisconsin court Friday when she attacked her defense attorney during a preliminary hearing.

Schabusiness, 27, was in court facing new charges for allegedly assaulting a sergeant at Taycheedah Correctional Institution last July. However, before the hearing could proceed, she suddenly lunged at her lawyer, Curtis Julka, prompting deputies to rush in and subdue her, as seen in video obtained by Court TV.

The courtroom was briefly thrown into disorder as officers restrained Schabusiness, leading the judge to adjourn the hearing for 45 minutes. When proceedings resumed, she appeared via video from jail instead of in person.

Despite the courtroom attack, the hearing moved forward. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf, and a judge ordered Schabusiness to stand trial, Fox 11 reported.

Julka, who is now the second lawyer Schabusiness has attacked after assaulting her previous attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a 2023 outburst, requested to withdraw from the case.

The shocking courtroom incident adds another disturbing chapter to Schabusiness' violent history as she awaits trial for the latest charges against her.

