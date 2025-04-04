U.S. Crime & Justice

WATCH: Convicted Killer Tackled In Court After Attacking Defense Attorney During Assault Trial

By
WATCH: Convicted Killer Tackled In Court After Attacking Her Defense
Taylor Schabusiness, a convicted killer being tried for attacking an officer in prison, attacked her lawyer during a court appearance. She formerly assaulted a previous attorney during her 2023 murder trial, making this the second of her own lawyers to be attacked in front of a judge.

Taylor Schabusiness, the convicted killer serving a life sentence for the gruesome murder and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion, caused chaos in a Wisconsin court Friday when she attacked her defense attorney during a preliminary hearing.

Schabusiness, 27, was in court facing new charges for allegedly assaulting a sergeant at Taycheedah Correctional Institution last July. However, before the hearing could proceed, she suddenly lunged at her lawyer, Curtis Julka, prompting deputies to rush in and subdue her, as seen in video obtained by Court TV.

The courtroom was briefly thrown into disorder as officers restrained Schabusiness, leading the judge to adjourn the hearing for 45 minutes. When proceedings resumed, she appeared via video from jail instead of in person.

Despite the courtroom attack, the hearing moved forward. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf, and a judge ordered Schabusiness to stand trial, Fox 11 reported.

Julka, who is now the second lawyer Schabusiness has attacked after assaulting her previous attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a 2023 outburst, requested to withdraw from the case.

The shocking courtroom incident adds another disturbing chapter to Schabusiness' violent history as she awaits trial for the latest charges against her.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Murder, Violence, Assault, Courtroom, Court, Wisconsin

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

