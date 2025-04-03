World Europe

Slovakia Plans To Kill 350 Bears After Deadly Mauling Sparks Nationwide Fear




In a drastic move to curb increasing bear attacks, Slovakia has approved a plan to cull 350 brown bears following the latest fatal mauling of a man in the country's central region.

Authorities discovered the body of a 59-year-old man on Sunday, with evidence suggesting he had been killed by a bear. The attack underscores a growing concern, as Environment Minister Tomáš Taraba reported that bear-related incidents reached 1,900 last year.

With Slovakia's brown bear population exceeding 1,000, Prime Minister Robert Fico defended the decision, stating, "We can't live in a country where people are afraid of going to forests."

The government has also declared a state of emergency in 55 out of 72 counties, allowing the environment ministry to directly authorize the cull without additional bureaucratic hurdles.

However, the move has sparked outrage from environmental organizations, which argue that the mass killing violates Slovakia's international conservation commitments. Critics suggest that the government should instead focus on preventive measures, such as better waste management and public awareness campaigns.

This is not the first time Slovakia has resorted to bear culling. In 2024, the environment ministry sanctioned the killing of 144 bears. A similar measure was also implemented in Romania last year.

As the cull moves forward, conservationists and government officials remain at odds over the best approach to managing Slovakia's growing brown bear population while ensuring public safety.

