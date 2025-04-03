U.S. Politics

Ted Cruz Turns On Trump, Admits Tariffs Are Tax On Americans

By
Cruz v Trump_04032025_1
Ted Cruz railed against Donald Trump's tariffs on Thursday.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz turned on President Donald Trump on Thursday by denouncing his reciprocal tariffs.

In a clip circulating on X, Cruz, who endorsed the president in 2024, calling him "a different Donald Trump," railed against the administration's new tariffs.

"I'm not a fan of tariffs," Cruz stated, adding it can take months before the tariffs' effect are realized.

"If the result of yesterday's announcement is a lot of our trading partners across the globe dramatically reduce the tariffs they charge on U.S. goods and services, and the consequence of that is the U.S. government dramatically cuts the tariffs that were announced yesterday, that would be a great outcome," Cruz explained. "That would be good for America."

He then relayed a potential negative outcome.

"If the result is our trading partners jack up their tariffs and we have high tariffs everywhere, I think that is a bad outcome for America," Cruz continued before conceding that consumers will end up paying more as a result.

"My hope is these tariffs are short lived and they serve as leverage to lower tariffs across the globe," he added.

On April 5, according to Trump's executive order signed Wednesday, a 10% tariff on all countries is set to go into effect. Additional individual reciprocal tariffs will then begin April 9. The Trump administration stated the tariffs are meant to "strengthen the international economic position of the United States and protect American workers."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Ted Cruz, Tax, Taxes, Donald Trump, Texas

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Christina Formella

Husband Stunned As Police Arrest Wife For Raping 15-Year-Old Student

Both fields are set for development in the North Sea off Scotland
Terrifying 'Supergiant' Sea Creature Found Lurking Underwater — And It's Not What You Think!
‘Poetry in Motion’ Singer Johnny Tillotson Dies at 86 After
'Poetry In Motion' Singer Johnny Tillotson Dies At 86 After Long Parkinson's Struggle
Brazil baby
Mum Sells 27-Day-Old Baby To Pay For Rent, Pastry Course In Human Trafficking Case
JD Vance speaks during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border
Vance Ridiculed After Mistakenly Declaring Biden Was President In 2019
Editor's Pick
Israeli protesters demand an end to the war in Gaza and mock the 'Qatargate' scandal
World

What Is The 'Qatargate' Scandal Roiling Israel?

Both fields are set for development in the North Sea off Scotland
World

Terrifying 'Supergiant' Sea Creature Found Lurking Underwater — And It's Not What You Think!

Donald Trump
Politics

Trump 'Not Joking' About A Third Term: Here's Why Experts Say It May Be Possible

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House
Politics

Is Elon Musk Stepping Down From DOGE: What You Need To Know