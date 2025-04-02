As President Donald Trump pulled out a chart to explain his new tariffs policies on Wednesday, other charts -- those monitoring stock futures -- were taking a nosedive.

Stock futures plummeted on Wednesday, aka "Liberation Day" after Trump announced a baseline 10% tariff on all countries and reciprocal tariffs on nations that charge more.

Trump waited until shortly after U.S. stock market closed to announce his reciprocal tariffs in what the White House dubbed the nation's "Declaration of Economic Independence."

"Our country and our taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years," Trump said in front of supporters on the White House Rose Garden, "but it is not going to happen anymore."

The S&P 500's futures sunk by 2% while Nasdaq 100 futures fell by 2.7% by 5 p.m. ET -- one hour after the major indices closed. Overseas markets are expected to have a similarly adverse reaction to the news.

S&P futures fell below this morning's low pic.twitter.com/VHg1zqpdkD — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) April 2, 2025

The White House's infographic, which Trump touted at a "Make America Wealthy Again" event on the White House lawn, listed 49 nations and the United Nations, the tariffs they charge, and the president's new reciprocal tariff. The list of nations included the U.K. and Israel as well as China and Japan, two of the top suppliers of U.S. goods.

LIBERATION DAY RECIPROCAL TARIFFS 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ODckbUWKvO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 2, 2025

During his remarks, President Trump said globalists will be upset but "foreign nations will finally be asked to pay for the privilege of access to our market—the biggest market in the world."

"My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day. April 2, 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make American wealthy again," Trump declared shortly before signing an executive order to make it official.

Originally published on Latin Times