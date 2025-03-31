Top Bank Executive Believed To Be Among Dead In Minnesota Plane Crash

A bank executive is among those feared dead in a plane crash that took place in Minnesota during the weekend, the institution said in a statement.

Concretely, U.S. Bank said its vice chair and chief administration officer, Terry Dolan, could be among the fatalities as the plane that crashed was registered to his name.

"The medical examiner's office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was," reads a statement by the bank given to The National News Desk.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday's tragic incident," the document adds.

BREAKING: Another horrific plane crash. This plane crashed into a home in Minnesota today.pic.twitter.com/GKsR9hVTOl — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 29, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration has not confirmed how many people were aboard the plane that crashed. The aircraft in question crashed into a home, setting it on fire.

The plane had left Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis when it crashed in Brooklyn Park. The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway told CNN there were no survivors in the small plane and at least one person died in the crash. The small plane was capable of carrying up to six people total. One person inside the home managed to escape unharmed.

Originally published on Latin Times