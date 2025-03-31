U.S.

Amber Alert Las Vegas: 10-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped By Armed Mother Chelsea Daniels

By
Missing 8-Month-Old Girl ‘Nyla Crockett’ Has Been Located After an Amber Alert Was Issued by Police
Amber Alert pixabay.com

Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 10-month-old baby allegedly kidnapped by the child's mother, Chelsea Daniels, in the Fallon area early Monday morning.

The emergency alert was sent out at approximately 2:15 p.m. on March 31 via the Washoe County emergency system, warning that Daniels is considered armed and that the incident is classified as a non-custodial parental abduction.

Daniels was last seen driving a black 2006 Ford Explorer with Nevada license plate 714-S57. Authorities urge the public not to approach her but to immediately report any sightings by calling 911.

The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement continues efforts to locate Daniels and the child.

This is a developing story.

Tags
Amber Alert
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Soldiers search at the site of the Jeju Air passenger plane crash at Muan International Airport

Plane Crash Minnesota: No Survivors After Jet Goes Down Into House

Port Isabel Detention Center hosted by ICE
Miami's ICE Detention Center Holding Twice Its Capacity, Detainees Subjected To Inhumane Conditions: Report
minnesota home fire
Top Bank Executive Believed To Be Among Dead In Minnesota Plane Crash
Myanmar quake
Myanmar Earthquake Update: Over 150 People Killed, 732 Injured; Death Toll Expected To Rise
Passenger Plane and Air Force Jet Narrowly Avoid Collision at
Passenger Plane, Air Force Jet Narrowly Avoid Collision At DC Airport 2 Months After Deadly Crash
Editor's Pick
Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community
China

China, Beijing's Ties With Russia Main Threats To US: Intel Report

Trump still has confidence in his national security team despite the chat leak, the White House said
Politics

Trump Brushes Off Yemen Chat Breach As A 'Glitch'

WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser, Gets Taken
Politics

WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser

DNA
Business

23andMe Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy — How To Delete Your Data