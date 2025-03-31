Amber Alert Las Vegas: 10-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped By Armed Mother Chelsea Daniels

Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 10-month-old baby allegedly kidnapped by the child's mother, Chelsea Daniels, in the Fallon area early Monday morning.

The emergency alert was sent out at approximately 2:15 p.m. on March 31 via the Washoe County emergency system, warning that Daniels is considered armed and that the incident is classified as a non-custodial parental abduction.

Daniels was last seen driving a black 2006 Ford Explorer with Nevada license plate 714-S57. Authorities urge the public not to approach her but to immediately report any sightings by calling 911.

The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement continues efforts to locate Daniels and the child.

This is a developing story.