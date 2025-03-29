Plane Crash Minnesota: No Survivors After Jet Goes Down Into House

A small plane flying from Iowa to Minnesota crashed into a suburban home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Saturday, sparking a fire and leaving no survivors among the plane's passengers, officials said.

The plane had taken off from Iowa around 12:20 p.m. local time (5:20 p.m. BST) before crashing in the residential area. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the crash and stated that investigations were underway to determine the cause.

Authorities said that the number of people on board remains unclear, though Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway confirmed there were no survivors among the passengers. Miraculously, no one inside the house was reported to have been killed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that it would be investigating the crash, though the cause remains unknown. The agency confirmed that it was en route to the scene in Brooklyn Park and expected to be on the ground by Sunday. Once on-site, investigators will document the scene, examine the aircraft, and recover it for further analysis.

Videos circulating on social media showed the house engulfed in flames as fire crews worked to control the blaze. Chief Conway reported that by the time the fire department arrived, the fire had developed into a "fully involved structure fire."

Brooklyn Park, a suburb of Minneapolis, is home to about 82,000 residents and is located roughly 11 miles north of the state's capital. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz responded to the incident, saying his team was in contact with local officials and closely monitoring the situation. "Grateful to the first responders answering the call," he added.

This incident follows a series of recent plane crashes and near misses that have raised concerns about air safety in the U.S. The attention has grown since President Donald Trump encouraged cuts to federal agencies, resulting in the firing of hundreds of employees responsible for ensuring air safety, according to the Associated Press.