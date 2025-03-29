Bill Gates Says AI Will Take Over Medicine, Education In 10 Years

Several experts have different opinions about AI. Meta AI scientist Yann LeCun believes superintelligence won't replace humans, but Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has a different take.

According to the 69-year-old billionaire, AI has the power to transform industries such as medicine and education in the next decade.

AI Will Transform Medicine and Education

Gates described a world where AI executes high-level tasks now performed by humans. The tech entrepreneur told Jimmy Fallon during "The Tonight Show" edition last month that AI innovation might render high-quality medical counsel and tutoring cheap and perhaps even free.

Gates pointed out that proficiency in areas such as education and medicine is now a rare commodity, with the majority of it being dependent on master practitioners like superb doctors and educators.

But in 10 years, AI will improve the services and bring them within the reach of everyone, he predicts. Tutoring and doctor's consultations with AI will be "commonplace," cutting down on hurdles as they are right now.

In a separate conversation with Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, Gates described this shift as the era of "free intelligence." He noted that AI would significantly impact daily life by streamlining healthcare, diagnosis, and education through AI-powered systems.

"It's very profound and even a little bit scary — because it's happening very quickly, and there is no upper bound," Gates told Brooks.

AI's Rapid Evolution Could Be Both Exciting and Concerning

Gates acknowledged that AI's rapid progress is both exciting and slightly frightening. He highlighted that there is no upper limit to how far AI can develop. While AI promises to increase productivity and unlock economic growth, concerns about job stability remain.

Some analysts believe AI will enhance human productivity and create new opportunities. However, others, like Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, warned that AI could destabilize the workforce by replacing traditional labor.

In his 2023 book "The Coming Wave," Suleyman suggests that AI will initially enhance human intelligence but eventually replace many jobs, fundamentally altering the labor market.

In an almost similar manner, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believed that AI would eliminate "a lot of current jobs" as large language models or LLMs became more common.

Gates Remains Optimistic About AI's Potential

Despite these apprehensions, Gates is positive about AI bringing about constructive change. He believes that AI can lead to medical breakthroughs, combat climate change, and give a new meaning to education. Additionally, he admitted that although AI would automate most work, some activities like entertainment and creative work would continue to be human-specific.

Gates told Fallon that with the help of AI, sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and farming will eventually turn into "solved problems."

Gates Urges Young Innovators to Adopt AI

Gates has long been an outspoken supporter of AI. He was encouraging young entrepreneurs to tap their potential using the technology. Last year, Gates told CNBC in an interview that if he were to start a startup today, it would be an AI company.

Originally published on Tech Times