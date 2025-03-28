World

Myanmar Earthquake Update: Over 150 People Killed, 732 Injured; Death Toll Expected To Rise

This aerial photograph shows the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok on March 29, 2025, a day after an earthquake struck central Myanmar and Thailand. STR/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday has reached over 150 people. Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, reported that 732 have been injured, with these numbers expected to rise in the coming days.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 10 miles north-west of Sagaing, sending strong tremors felt across neighboring regions, including south-west China and Thailand, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

In Thailand, a separate disaster unfolded when an unfinished high-rise building in Bangkok collapsed, trapping around 100 construction workers. Thailand's deputy prime minister confirmed that at least seven people have died at the construction site, with rescue efforts still ongoing.

In Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay, a rescuer described the damage as "enormous," with buildings and infrastructure severely affected. Roads in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar's capital, reportedly buckled after the earthquake, prompting the military government to declare a state of emergency in six regions. The area around Mandalay, home to about 1.5 million people, bore the brunt of the earthquake.

Just 12 minutes after the initial quake, a second tremor of 6.4 magnitude hit, with its epicenter located 11 miles south of Sagaing, according to the USGS.

The double earthquake has left many in Myanmar in urgent need of help, while the country's military government has made a rare call for international assistance. However, the ongoing civil conflict and political complexities in Myanmar could complicate both search-and-rescue operations and the distribution of aid.

The humanitarian crisis in Myanmar has been exacerbated by years of unrest, particularly since the military coup in 2021, which ousted the civilian government and led to harsh crackdowns on dissent.

Rescue teams operate at a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake. A huge earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand on March 28, killing more than 150 people and injuring hundreds, with dozens trapped in collapsed buildings and the death toll expected to rise. CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM/AFP via Getty Images

The country's media is tightly controlled by the junta, and internet access is severely restricted, making it difficult to obtain accurate information, especially in areas held by resistance forces.

Rescue workers on the ground have described the situation as dire, with limited access to heavy machinery needed to free people trapped under rubble.

In neighboring Thailand, the tremors were also felt, and rescue teams in Bangkok have been working around the clock to search for trapped workers following the building collapse.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, several buildings across the city were evacuated, including a hospital where patients were being treated for acute conditions.

Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, visited the collapsed building site Friday afternoon, while rescue teams, equipped with drones, sniffer dogs, and heavy machinery, have been mobilized to assist with the recovery operation.

