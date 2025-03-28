World

7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Myanmar, Tremors Reaches Thailand

By
Myanmar earthquake
Rescue teams are seen at a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck central Myanmar on Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake hit at 12:50 p.m. local time, approximately 10 miles north-northwest of the town of Sagaing, Myanmar.

Shortly after the initial tremor, a second aftershock measuring 6.4 in magnitude struck the region around 12 minutes later, further adding to the devastation. The powerful quakes sent shockwaves through the region, with tremors reportedly felt as far away as Thailand's capital, Bangkok.

A high-rise building under construction in Bangkok collapsed, leaving the fate of possible casualties still unknown. The dramatic incident, which took place near the popular Chatuchak Market, was captured on video and quickly circulated on social media, showing the multi-story building toppling into a massive cloud of dust, with onlookers screaming and fleeing the scene.

Police confirmed that they were responding to the collapse but had no immediate information on how many workers were on-site at the time.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ center for geosciences, the earthquake was shallow, occurring 6.2 miles beneath the surface. The epicenter was located in Myanmar. In the country's second-largest city, Mandalay, several buildings, including parts of the former royal palace, were damaged. The area, while prone to earthquakes, is generally sparsely populated with low-rise homes.

The Sagaing region, just southwest of Mandalay, saw the collapse of a 90-year-old bridge, and parts of the highway connecting Mandalay with Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, were damaged. In Yangon, residents rushed out of their homes, though there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. The capital, Naypyitaw, also suffered damage, with religious shrines and homes affected by the tremors.

In Bangkok, alarms blared as the earthquake hit around 1:30 p.m., prompting startled residents to evacuate high-rise condominiums and hotels. The greater Bangkok area, home to more than 17 million people, is densely populated, with many residing in high-rise apartments. Water from rooftop pools sloshed over the sides of buildings as the quake rattled the city, and debris fell from various structures.

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention confirmed that the quake was felt across nearly all regions of the country. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called an emergency meeting to assess the impact of the devastating earthquake.

Authorities in Myanmar are likely to continue assessing the situation and providing updates on the extent of the damage caused by these powerful seismic events.

This is a developing story.

