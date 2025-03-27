Entertainment

Kim Kardashian's Past Accidental Run-in With Drugs Inspired Law Career

By
Kim Kardashian

One scandalous teenage moment for Kim Kardashian inspired her future law career decision, according to the reality TV star.

On the March 27 episode of the reality television show 'The Kardashians,' the mogul visited a group of young incarcerated men. While trying to relate to the group, Kardashian recalled a time during one of her first prison visits when she related to a story of a young woman and how that woman shook a memory from her past.

"One time, my friend had me go pick up ecstasy at this apartment and like, what if something happened? I thought to myself, seriously, if some s--t went down, I would've been able to call my dad and he would've helped me. And these people didn't have that. I really thought to myself, 'This is just so crazy, these people need help,'" Kardashian recalled, per People.

"The more I got into it, the more I heard stories, I was like, oh my God, this is so f--ked up, like, how do we help here? And it gets overwhelming because every part of the system is so f-cked up. It's crazy," Kardashian added.

Her aspiration to become a lawyer was publicly revealed in 2019 when she announced her enrollment in a four-year law apprenticeship program in California, aiming to take the bar exam in 2022.

Kardashian would pass the First-Year Law Students' Examination after failing it prior to that.

The star's dedication to law has contributed to the release of individuals like Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Originally published on Enstarz

