Baseball Fans Miffed As MLB TV 'Blacked Out' On Opening Day

Internet users were outraged by MLB TV's outage on opening day Thursday.

Baseball fans were outraged after MLB TV experienced a "black out" during the league's opening day Thursday, with some fans jokingly blaming it on Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"MLB TV not working during literally their most important day of the year is so classic MLB. Charging $150/year and then not providing a working product/service is quite the racket!!" x user @jaycTony wrote.

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar shared his frustration in an X post accompanied by a "Dumb and Dumber" GIF. In it, Jim Carrey's character Lloyd Christmas laments, "We got no food. We got no jobs. Our pet's heads are fallin' off."

"Moron Musk and his fellow crook underlings at DOGE even ruining baseball in 2025," another user joked.

"MLB.TV not working on Opening Day is 25/10 on the That Can't Happen Scale," joked @CespedesBBQ.

Others criticized the platform for also failing to acknowledge the outage.

"Absolutely unconscionable level of incompetence. Extra salt is they haven't even acknowledged it anywhere and are still advertising it. Poor casual fan gonna decide to purchase for the first time today," @Baseball_EBITDA wrote.

Throughout the day, 28 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams were scheduled to play across 14 games, the first of which started at 3:05 p.m. in the Bronx with the New York Yankees taking on the Milwaukee Brewers. It was around this time the platform saw a spike in reported outages, per Downdetector.

The outage was ongoing as of 5:00 p.m. EST, with internet users encouraging one another to find a different platform to stream their game of choice.

Originally published on Latin Times

