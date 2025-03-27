Doctor Attacked Wife On Hiking Trail With Syringes After She Refused To Take Photo

A Maui doctor faces attempted murder charges after attacking his wife on a hike on her birthday after she refuse to take a picture with him.

Gerhardt Konig, 46, is accused of hitting his 36-year-old wife in the head repeatedly with a fist-sized rock. He also attempted to push her off a hiking trail on March 24. Konig fled the scene on foot and was captured by authorities after a six-hour manhunt, police said.

According to Hawaii News Now, Konig, an anesthesiologist who was contracted to work with Maui Memorial Medical Center, attacked his wife after she refused to take a picture with him while on the hike near the Pali Lookout. Konig has been charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder.

Konig also attempted to inject the woman with syringes, although authorities have not confirmed what substance was in the syringes, KHON-2 reported. The station reported that the couple was on vacation in Oahu, and the attack occurred on the woman's birthday.

The station reported that two women on the hiking trail came to the wife's rescue and scared Konig off. The three of them then went for help.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald