U.S. Politics

Hillary Clinton Takes Jab At Trump Admin's War Plans Fiasco Years After Email Scandal

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
MAGA outrage
Hillary Clinton offered a sharp response after learning that several top Trump officials had leaked highly classified war plans to a journalist. Latin Times

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered a quick, sharp response after learning that several top Trump officials had shared highly classified war plans after mistakenly adding a journalist to their group chat.

Clinton, who previously lost to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, offered a short response to news: "You have got to be kidding me."

During her presidential campaign, the former first lady was hounded by critics about her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state. At the time, some experts had accused her of breaking state protocol and procedure.

No charges were brought against Clinton for her use of the private email, however it became a key point of contention during her campaign.

The phrase "but her emails" has since been used by Democratic supporters as a way to call out what they deem hypocrisy among the Republican Party after several Republicans repeatedly brought up the scandal.

Jeffrey Goldberg, a journalist for The Atlantic, wrote in a piece published Monday afternoon that he had been added to a group chat with top Trump officials earlier this month after accepting a Signal request from from a user named Michael Waltz.

In the group chat, Goldberg received texts from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth detailing highly classified military plans about targeting Houthis in Yemen. Other officials named as members of the group chat included Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and "MAR," which The Atlantic noted Secretary of State Marco Antonio Rubio has the same initials.

The Trump administration has since been subjected to intense backlash as many politicians, lawyers and even everyday Americans have shared concerns over legality and security.

"I don't know anything about it. I'm not a big fan of The Atlantic. To me it's a magazine that's going out of business. But I know nothing about it," Trump told reporters when asked about the report.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Hillary Clinton, Scandal, Emails, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Backlash

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Las Cruces Police

3 Dead, 15 Injured Following Mass Shooting At Unsanctioned Car Show In New Mexico

Stokes
'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Murdered NYC Man Who Threw Him Out Of His Birthday Party
Hyundai has announced a new multi-billion-dollar investment in US manufacturing
Hyundai Announces New $21 Billion Investment In US Manufacturing
President Donald Trump
ICE Nearing Deal With IRS To Get Addresses Of Suspected Undocumented Migrants: Report
US unemployment is low but experts warn highly-skilled federal workers returning to the labor market may have trouble finding new jobs
Trump And Musk's Federal Overhaul Could Open Doors For Foreign Espionage, Experts Warn
Editor's Pick
The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question ‘What Makes a
Tech

The ProLift Rigging Company Answers The Question 'What Makes A Location Ideal To Build A Data Center?'

Jasmine Mooney
Immigration

Canadian Actress Detained By ICE Recalls Harrowing Weeks In Confinement

A researcher at Georgetown University in Washington has been arrested and threatened with expulsion
India

Indian Researcher Detained In US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner
U.S.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner Steps Down Amid Privatization Debate