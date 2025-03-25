Hillary Clinton Takes Jab At Trump Admin's War Plans Fiasco Years After Email Scandal

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered a quick, sharp response after learning that several top Trump officials had shared highly classified war plans after mistakenly adding a journalist to their group chat.

Clinton, who previously lost to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, offered a short response to news: "You have got to be kidding me."

👀 You have got to be kidding me.https://t.co/IhhvFvw6DG pic.twitter.com/bnNG4dGSpI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2025

During her presidential campaign, the former first lady was hounded by critics about her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state. At the time, some experts had accused her of breaking state protocol and procedure.

No charges were brought against Clinton for her use of the private email, however it became a key point of contention during her campaign.

The phrase "but her emails" has since been used by Democratic supporters as a way to call out what they deem hypocrisy among the Republican Party after several Republicans repeatedly brought up the scandal.

Jeffrey Goldberg, a journalist for The Atlantic, wrote in a piece published Monday afternoon that he had been added to a group chat with top Trump officials earlier this month after accepting a Signal request from from a user named Michael Waltz.

In the group chat, Goldberg received texts from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth detailing highly classified military plans about targeting Houthis in Yemen. Other officials named as members of the group chat included Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and "MAR," which The Atlantic noted Secretary of State Marco Antonio Rubio has the same initials.

The Trump administration has since been subjected to intense backlash as many politicians, lawyers and even everyday Americans have shared concerns over legality and security.

"I don't know anything about it. I'm not a big fan of The Atlantic. To me it's a magazine that's going out of business. But I know nothing about it," Trump told reporters when asked about the report.

Trump on his cabinet members using Signal to text war plans to a reporter: "I don't know anything about it. I'm not a big fan of The Atlantic. To be it's a magazine that's going out of business. But I know nothing about it. You're saying that they had what?" pic.twitter.com/cBl0g40tsm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times