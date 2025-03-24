Wildfires Rage Across Carolinas: Black Cove, Deep Woods, Fish Hook, Table Rock Fires Burn Thousands Of Acres

Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of the western foothills in the Carolinas, as multiple wildfires continue to spread across dry woodlands, according to authorities.

As of Sunday, three major wildfires had scorched over 3,000 acres, with officials continuing their efforts to contain the flames.

Three distinct wildfires -- Black Cove, Deep Woods, and Fish Hook -- are all raging approximately 30 miles southeast of Asheville, according to the North Carolina Forest Service, ABC reported.

The fires started last week and quickly intensified over the weekend, fueled by dry vegetation and low humidity, officials reported.

In Polk County, North Carolina, a federal incident management team has taken over the response to a trio of fires, with help from out-of-state firefighters, including 25 from Oregon who arrived Saturday.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

A shelter has been set up in Columbus, North Carolina, to assist evacuees. North Carolina is currently experiencing its usual spring wildfire season, prompting the state Forest Service to implement a statewide burn ban on Friday. Similarly, South Carolina has also enforced a burn ban in response to the heightened fire risk.

Emergency declared in North Carolina

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had approved a grant to assist with firefighting efforts.

I’m concerned about the wildfires in Polk County, where people are already struggling due to Mother Nature. I thank FEMA for approving North Carolina’s Fire Management Assistance Grant.



Stay safe and please continue to listen to emergency guidance around evacuation orders.… — Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) March 23, 2025

Polk County declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after the Black Cove Fire began in the Green River Gorge, burning more than 2,000 acres.

As of Sunday, additional evacuations were ordered for residents on five roads near the fire zone, while some people from over a dozen streets had to evacuate Friday. However, some of them were allowed to return later.

The 199-acre Fish Hook Fire is now 50% contained enough to lift evacuation orders, the department stated.

Despite the new evacuations and ongoing challenges from dry fuels and persistent heat in areas already scorched by the fire, firefighters remain optimistic, reporting progress over the weekend, aided by water-dropping aircraft.

The Deep Woods Fire, which has scorched over 2,500 acres, remains at 0% containment, according to a department statement.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents as firefighters focused on protecting structures along the fire's southern edge, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported.

Brian Rogers, the state forest ranger, responsible for the federal response, said that in some areas, firefighters allowed the fire to burn itself out as it reached logging roads, with new fire lines helping to contain its spread on Sunday, NBC reported.

Fires continue to burn in South Carolina

Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday to allow for the use of state resources to fight the blaze after wildfire started on Table Rock Mountain.

The fire, which covers about 1,300 acres, has also been reported as 0% contained. Firefighters have been working to create fire breaks and conduct controlled burns to prevent the fire from spreading toward nearby homes.

Meanwhile, the Persimmon Ridge Fire, located in the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, grew rapidly from 50 acres to 800 acres by Sunday.

"The State of Emergency allows us to mobilize resources quickly and ensure our firefighters have the support they need," McMaster said in a statement that reinforced a statewide outdoor burning ban issued Friday by the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Aftermath of hurricane Helene disrupt firefighting efforts

The damage from Hurricane Helene in September is still being felt in the region, as downed trees and damaged infrastructure make it more difficult for firefighting crews to access certain areas, Associated Press reported.

The hurricane affected 5,000 miles of state roads and caused damage to 7,000 private roads, bridges, and culverts in North Carolina, further complicating efforts to contain the fires.

Weather conditions over the weekend, including high temperatures in the 70s and gusty winds of up to 28 mph, increased the risk of fire spread. The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for some areas due to extreme fire danger, with relative humidity dropping to about 20%.

A low-pressure system is expected to bring some rain to the area Monday, but experts warn that fire weather may return in the coming days.

Ongoing efforts

Emergency officials continue to manage the fires, with voluntary evacuations still in place for about 100 residences. Two campgrounds in the park have been evacuated, but no buildings have been damaged, as the fire is moving away from them.

The cause of the fire in Table Rock State Park is still under investigation.

