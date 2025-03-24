Greenland's Prime Minister Criticizes Upcoming US Officials' Visit As 'Highly Aggressive'

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute B. Egede has sharply criticized an upcoming visit by U.S. officials, calling the planned trip "highly aggressive." He also accused the delegation of exerting power over the island.

The visit, which includes second lady Usha Vance and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, has raised tensions following President Donald Trump's repeated attempts to annex Greenland, a move that has garnered international attention.

Vance, wife of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, will travel to Greenland this week to attend the island's national dogsled race and celebrate Greenlandic culture. According to a statement from the White House, Vance and her delegation will also visit historical sites and learn about Greenlandic heritage. Waltz is also expected to visit Greenland this week, though the exact purpose of his visit remains unclear.

Prime Minister Egede voiced strong disapproval of the visit, particularly Waltz's presence.

In an interview with Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq on Sunday, Egede questioned the need for a national security adviser to visit the island, suggesting that the visit was more about demonstrating power than fostering cooperation.

"What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us," Egede said. "His mere presence in Greenland will no doubt fuel American belief in Trump's mission — and the pressure will increase."

Egede has been a vocal advocate for Greenland's independence from Denmark and has been critical of the U.S.'s stance on Greenland. The island, rich in rare earth minerals crucial for high-tech industries, has become a focal point in the competition for influence between the U.S., Russia, and China in the Arctic.

Meanwhile,Trump has long expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, either through force or economic coercion. Despite Denmark and Greenland's firm rejection of the idea, the U.S. president remains determined. "I think we're going to get it one way or the other," Trump remarked earlier this month in a joint session of Congress.

Egede's left-wing party, IAInuit Ataqatigiit, lost in parliamentary elections earlier this month, but he remains prime minister until a new governing coalition is formed. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who is expected to become Greenland's next leader, also criticized the timing of the American visit. He argued that the visit demonstrated a lack of respect for Greenland's ongoing political situation, which includes negotiations related to recent municipal elections.

"The fact that the Americans know very well that we are still in a negotiating situation and that the municipal elections have not yet concluded, they still capitalize on the moment to come to Greenland," Nielsen said, calling the visit a demonstration of disrespect toward the Greenlandic population.

While Greenland is an autonomous territory, Denmark still controls its defense, foreign policy, and other key areas. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed a cautious view, acknowledging that Denmark takes the U.S. delegation's visit seriously, but emphasizing that any cooperation should respect Greenland's sovereignty.

"Denmark wants to cooperate with the U.S., but that should be based on the fundamental rules of sovereignty," Frederiksen stated.

While Greenlandic politicians have consistently opposed annexation, there is openness to agreements with the U.S. regarding rare earth mining, tourism, and diplomatic relations. A poll conducted in January revealed that 85% of Greenlanders do not want to become part of the U.S., with nearly half of the respondents viewing Trump's interest in Greenland as a threat.