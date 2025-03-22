Ivanka Trump Showcases Martial Arts Skills In Jiu-Jitsu Training Video

Ivanka Trump, 43, has taken up martial arts and displayed her skills on social media Friday, practicing jiu-jitsu in a video posted by the Valente Brothers, a trio of siblings who co-own a jiu-jitsu studio in Southern Florida.

In the clip, the former first daughter is seen training on a blue mat while wearing a white robe and a blue belt, a level that typically requires at least two years of consistent training.

"Jiu-Jitsu is more than a martial art," the Valente Brothers wrote in their caption. "Rooted in ancient tradition and refined over generations, it offers a path to physical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance."

They added that what makes the jiu-jitsu journey even more "meaningful" is "sharing it with those we respect and value," concluding, "As families, training together gives us the rare gift of growing side by side, on the mat and in life. @ivankatrump."

Ivanka primarily faced off against Gui Valente in the video, though Joaquim Valente—who is dating supermodel Gisele Bündchen—was also seen bowing at the end alongside his brothers.

The Valente Brothers' studio is based in Southern Florida, where both Ivanka and Bündchen reside. While it's unclear if the two women have crossed paths, Ivanka follows Bündchen on Instagram.

Bündchen, 44, recently gave birth to her first child with Joaquim and has two older children—Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12—with ex-husband Tom Brady. The supermodel first met Joaquim in 2021 when Benjamin began taking classes at the Valente Brothers' studio. She soon developed a passion for jiu-jitsu herself.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense," Bündchen captioned an Instagram post of her in training.

"I feel it's an important skill for all, but especially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let's go!"

Bündchen and Joaquim have been spotted together on several trips to Costa Rica, though sources say marriage is not in the cards for the couple. A source recently told Page Six that Bündchen feels much "freer" in her relationship with Joaquim than she did with Brady, 47.

Meanwhile, Ivanka appears to be enjoying life in Miami with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children. Fitness has been a key aspect of her lifestyle post-White House.

In February, she posted a mirror selfie flaunting her toned abs, captioning it in part, "let's keep going! Strong body / Strong mind!"