Who Is Jutta Leerdam? Jake Paul Engaged To Olympic Speed Skater

Social media personality and boxer Jake Paul announced his engagement to Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam on Saturday, sharing the news in a heartfelt social media post.

"We're engaged," Paul captioned his post, which featured him kneeling in white on a candlelit balcony adorned with white flowers, mountains forming a picturesque backdrop. "We can't wait to spend forever together."

Paul, 28, and Leerdam, 26, have been publicly linked since March 2023 when they were spotted on a date in Florida. Since then, Paul has been a vocal supporter of Leerdam's career, most recently celebrating her accomplishments at the World Championships.

"So proud of my baby 1st, 2nd, and 3rd this weekend at the world championships. She's a 7 time world champion now... The hardest worker and the most gorgeous. You inspire me babe," Paul wrote in a post.

"Isn't (it) ironic how the person who is the most important athlete to a sport is the one that they try to tear down the most. Can't relate because we don't fly at y'all's altitude. I hope love runs the universe one day."

Leerdam, a decorated speed skater, became junior world champion in 2017 and secured a silver medal in the 1,000 meters at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. She is also a two-time World Single Distance champion (2020, 2023) and the 2022 World Sprint Champion in the 500 and 1,000 meters.

Paul was in attendance at the 2025 World Championships in Norway, where Leerdam and her team won gold in the women's team sprint.

Meanwhile, Paul is gearing up for the release of his upcoming reality TV show, which features him and his brother Logan. The series is set to premiere on the streaming platform MAX on March 27.