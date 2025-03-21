Entertainment

Who Was Jan Schwieterman? Good Burger Actor Dies At 52

Jan Schwieterman, best known for playing the villainous Kurt Bozwell in the 1997 Nickelodeon film Good Burger, has died at the age of 52.

Schwieterman breathed his last on Feb. 28 at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri, his family announced. His brother, Chad Schwieterman, shared in a Facebook post that the actor had recently been diagnosed with "an aggressive form" of Stage 4 cancer.

In Good Burger, directed by Brian Robbins, Schwieterman portrayed Bozwell, the scheming owner of Mondo Burger, the rival fast-food chain to the titular Good Burger, where Kenan Thompson's Dexter and Kel Mitchell's Ed work. The film, which originated from a sketch on Nickelodeon's All That, became a cult favorite.

Born Jan Patrick Schwieterman on Sept. 30, 1972, in Bluffton, Indiana, he was an Eagle Scout before moving to California to pursue acting. He made his television debut in 1994 with guest appearances on ABC's McKenna and NBC's ER. His breakout role in Good Burger led to additional work, including playing Lewis in four episodes of The WB's Felicity (1998-99).

Schwieterman also appeared in films such as Warlock III: The End of Innocence (1999), American Intellectuals (1999), Fallen Arches (2000), and Along the Way (2007), which was his final on-screen credit.

Outside of acting, his family shared that he loved to travel and play Dungeons & Dragons.

He is survived by his parents, Clara and LeeRoy, his brother Chad, and his sisters Megan and Vanessa. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

