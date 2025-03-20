21-Year-Old Australian MMA Fighter Jake Sendler Dies From Rare Muscle Condition

Australian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jake Sendler, 21, has died from rhabdomyolysis, a rare and potentially fatal muscle condition linked to excessive exercise.

Sendler, an amateur MMA fighter, personal trainer, and aspiring PE teacher, collapsed during a fight in Melbourne on March 3. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in intensive care, where witnesses reported erratic behavior. Despite multiple surgeries and blood transfusions, his condition proved too severe, and he passed away on March 13.

"When we got into the ICU, the doctor said when they opened him up again (in another emergency surgery) there was just too much tissue that had died and there was so much damage, there was nothing more they could do," his mother, Sharone Sendler, told News.com.au. "I said to him, 'It's OK baby, you can rest now, you fought so hard,' and I kissed him on the forehead and he passed away. It was the worst moment of my life."

Rhabdomyolysis occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases toxins into the bloodstream, potentially leading to kidney failure, heart complications, and organ damage. Symptoms include muscle pain, exhaustion, and dark-colored urine.

Sendler, who trained at Mat Master's Academy, was known for his knockout power and disciplined lifestyle. He maintained a healthy diet and rigorous training routine but initially dismissed early symptoms of the condition, attributing his muscle pain to normal soreness and his dark urine to dehydration.

He was cleared by medical staff to compete in his March 3 fight, selling 60 tickets to family and friends. "Right up until the end he put his hands up to show the refs he is not out, so he made it through the full three rounds and was helped to walk out of the ring," his mother said.

Sharone Sendler is now committed to raising awareness about rhabdomyolysis, calling it a "silent killer" that can strike unexpectedly. "Had we known about the early signs, Jake could potentially still be here," she said.

A fundraising page has been established in his memory, with a statement reading, "With profound sadness, we share the heartbreaking news that Jake has passed away. Jake was not only a fighter in the MMA ring but also a true warrior in life."

The Australian MMA community has been shocked by Sendler's death, with concerns raised about extreme weight-cutting practices in the sport. A fight industry insider alleged that Sendler had been forced to drop a significant amount of weight before his bout, possibly contributing to his condition.

"He told people he trained with on the Friday before the fight, approximately 48 hours before stepping into the ring, that he still had five to six kilos to drop," an insider told News Corp. "Given that he typically weighs around 75kg, that means he was attempting to lose nearly seven percent of his total body weight in two days."

His tragic death highlights the dangers of intense training regimens and rapid weight-cutting in combat sports like MMA, sparking further debate on fighter safety and health precautions.