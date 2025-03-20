ICE To Deport Brothers Of Laken Riley's Killer Following Fraud Convictions

Federal authorities will deport two brothers of José Ibarra, the Venezuelan man convicted of murdering Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, after the pair pleaded guilty to possessing fraudulent documents. A former roommate of the Ibarra brothers, also found with fake identification, will be deported as well.

Diego Ibarra, 29, was arrested during the investigation into Riley's killing after presenting a counterfeit green card to police. He was sentenced to four years in federal prison for possessing fraudulent documents and will be transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for deportation following his sentence, according to the Department of Justice.

A third brother, Argenis Ibarra, 25, and former roommate, Rosbeli Flores-Bello, 29, were sentenced to time served for similar offenses and will be immediately turned over to ICE, as reported by The Associated Press.

Federal agents discovered fake green cards and counterfeit Social Security cards for Argenis Ibarra and Flores-Bello in the apartment they shared with Diego and José Ibarra. The Justice Department stated that authorities believe Diego Ibarra is affiliated with the Venezuelan gang "Tren de Aragua", citing his tattoos and social media images displaying gang-related symbols.

José Ibarra, 27, was convicted in November 2024 of the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley, who was attacked while jogging on the University of Georgia campus in February 2024. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The murder of Laken Riley became a focal point in the national debate over immigration enforcement. In response, President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law, the first legislation enacted during his second term.

The law expands the federal government's authority to detain undocumented immigrants, including for minor offenses such as shoplifting, and mandates detention for those charged with assaulting law enforcement or causing death or serious injury.

Republicans have argued that Riley's murder could have been prevented had the law been in effect earlier, citing Ibarra's previous shoplifting charge in New York, where he was not detained by immigration authorities. "If this act had been the law of the land, he never would have had the opportunity to kill her," said Representative Mike Collins of Georgia back in January.

The Laken Riley Act passed with bipartisan support, including votes from 46 House Democrats and 12 Senate Democrats.

Originally published on Latin Times