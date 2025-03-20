U.S. Politics

Trump 'Fully Supports' Israeli Actions In Gaza: White House

By AFP news
White House Press Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC on March 20, 2025.
White House Press Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC on March 20, 2025. AFP

US President Donald Trump "fully supports" Israel's deadly resumption of air and ground operations in Gaza, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday, blaming Hamas for the violence.

"He fully supports Israel and the IDF and the actions that they've taken in recent days," Leavitt told reporters when asked if Trump was trying to get a Gaza ceasefire back on track.

"The president made it very clear to Hamas that if they did not release all of the hostages there would be all hell to pay, and unfortunately, Hamas chose to play games in the media with lives."

Leavitt said the situation was "completely the fault of Hamas" for their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, adding that Trump wants "all of those hostages" seized by Palestinian militants to be released.

Gaza's civil defense agency said 504 people had been killed so far in the Israeli assault, including more than 190 children. Its previous death toll was at least 470.

Israel resumed its air campaign early Tuesday with a wave of deadly strikes, shattering a relative calm that had pervaded in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory since a ceasefire took hold on January 19.

Hamas said it fired rockets at Israeli commercial hub Tel Aviv on Thursday in its first military response to the growing civilian death toll.

Israel said it had closed off the territory's main north-south route as troops expanded the ground operations they resumed on Wednesday.

