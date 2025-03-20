World

Military Chiefs Gather In UK To Discuss Ukraine Protections

By AFP news
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is co-leading efforts to form the 'coalition of the willing' to help Ukraine in peace
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is co-leading efforts to form the 'coalition of the willing' to help Ukraine in peace AFP

Dozens of military chiefs from countries keen to help protect an eventual ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine will meet in Britain on Thursday to discuss planning for a peacekeeping force.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, co-leader of efforts to form the so-called coalition of the willing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, is expected to address the meeting of roughly 30 military officials.

It comes amid huge questions over what the group can do after Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded an end to Western military aid to Ukraine as a condition for any end to fighting.

Russia has also ruled out accepting any foreign troops on Ukrainian soil as part of a ceasefire agreement.

Starmer and Macron have been trying to build the coalition since US President Donald Trump opened direct negotiations with Russia last month to end the three-year-long war.

They say the group is necessary -- along with US support -- to provide Ukraine with security guarantees that would deter Putin from violating any ceasefire.

But during a 90-minute call on Tuesday, Putin told Trump a comprehensive deal would be contingent on the West halting all military aid and intelligence to Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

The Russian leader told his US counterpart that for a full ceasefire to work, Ukraine must not be allowed to rearm and must halt mandatory mobilisation.

Instead, Russia agreed to a 30-day limited halt on strikes against Ukraine's power grid. On Wednesday, both Ukraine and Russia accused each other of continuing to strike energy infrastructure targets.

Starmer and Macron have said they are willing to put British and French troops on the ground in Ukraine.

The UK government says a "significant number" of nations are prepared to do the same, but it is not clear exactly how many countries are keen.

Britain expects more than 30 nations to contribute to the coalition in some form.

The prime minister has said he welcomes any offer of support for the group, raising the prospect that some countries could contribute logistics or surveillance.

His spokesman on Monday highlighted engineering support, the use of airfields and the housing of crews as areas where contributions could be made.

Starmer told a virtual call of fellow leaders on Saturday that the Thursday meeting comes as planning for the coalition moves into the "operational phase".

Trump's indications that Washington will no longer guarantee European and Ukrainian security has spooked the United States' NATO allies and prompted many countries to make moves towards increases in defence spending.

The US president said on Wednesday following a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that efforts to end the war "are very much on track".

Tags
Military, Ukraine, Uk, Russia
Most Read
Kandawaswika Kahari

Ohio Man Forced 10-Year-Old To Make 'Bed' For Mom He Just Killed In 'Most Horrific Murder'

Trump urges immigrants to ‘self-deport’ in new ad
Trump Calls On Undocumented Immigrants To 'Self-Deport' In New Ad
Nicholas Betancourt
Florida Minister Kills Mother, Injures Three Children In Crash Hours After DUI Jail Release: Police
US-Japan
Japan To Deploy Long-Range Missiles, Capable Of Targeting North Korea, China
Forever 21 Considering Second Bankruptcy Filing AS Search For Buyer
Forever 21 Blames Shein, Temu For Downfall As They Prepare To Close All US Stores
Editor's Pick
Sunita Williams
Politics

Elon Musk Accuses Biden Of Blocking SpaceX Help For Sunita Williams, Citing 'Political Reasons'

Protesters at Columbia University demand the release of student activist Mahmoud Khalil
Education

Trump Treatment Of Columbia Puts US Universities On Edge

A Death Row inmate in Louisiana has appealed to the US Supreme Court to halt his execution by nitrogen gas on the grounds he would not be able to practice his religion -- via Buddhist meditative breathing -- as his life is taken
Crime & Justice

US To Execute Four Death Row Inmates This Week

Maximo Napa was shocked but in good physical condition after being rescued, an official with Peru's navy said
World

Peruvian Fisherman Saved After Three Months Stranded At Sea