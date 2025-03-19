Arizona Man Executed By Lethal Injection Requested Carl's Jr. And Baklava For His Last Meal

An Arizona man executed by lethal injection on Wednesday requested Carl's Jr. and baklava as his final meal.

It was revealed that Aaron Brian Gunches requested a Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger with fries from Carl's Jr., spicy and BBQ gyros, and onion rings for his final meal. For dessert, he opted for baklava, a press conference revealed.

The 53-year-old inmate was then executed at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, the state's first in two years. When asked if he had a final statement, Gunches shook his head.

Gunches was arrested in January 2003 for killing his then-girlfriend's ex-husband two months prior. The woman, who was addicted to methamphetamine at the time, called Gunches to "take care" of her ex after he struck her with a phone and threatened to call child protective services for their two children, 12News reported.

Gunches drove the man to a bus stop before realizing he did not have enough money for a ticket. Instead, he drove the man to the desert and shot him four times, The Arizona Republic reported at the time.

When Gunches was later pulled over, he shot and struck an office who survived. Gunches pleaded guilty to murder in 2003 and was sentenced to death in 2008.

