Hugh Jackman, Sonia Friedman Launch New Theater Company

Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses before being awarded with an Order of Australia by The Governor-General of Australia David Hurley at Government House on September 13, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Producer Sonia Friedman and actor Hugh Jackman have announced the launch of a new theater company, Together, with the aim of creating "intimate and accessible" live theater experiences. The company's founders emphasized that it will be driven by a commitment to providing audiences with fresh, engaging theatrical experiences.

Working in collaboration with director Ian Rickson, Together will present short runs of fully rehearsed, full-length plays, along with readings, panel discussions, and other events across the U.S., UK, and internationally. The company's approach will center on collaboration, ensemble work, equal pay for actors, and shared creative credit.

In a statement, the founders explained that Together aims to strip productions down to their essentials with minimal décor, celebrating "the raw power of storytelling." The goal is to return to what often makes theater compelling by focusing on the essence of the performance.

Performances will take place in small, intimate venues, where established actors will perform "just feet from the audience, creating an intimate, elemental experience and heightened sense of community." The company also emphasized its commitment to keeping ticket prices affordable and accessible to a wide audience.

In a joint statement, Friedman and Jackman elaborated on their vision for Together, saying, "With director Ian Rickson, we wanted to create a company where actors, writers, and directors could experiment, explore, and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theater world. Together is about going back to basics, rediscovering the simple, thrilling essence of live performance."

The statement continued, "At the same time, this isn't about our stepping away from Broadway or the West End—it's about supporting and coexisting alongside them."

"We have always been drawn to theater because of its raw energy—the excitement of a first reading, the joy of stepping into an unexpected role, that sense of a shared experience. With Ian, this company is our way of sharing those moments with audiences, making them part of our process."

The founders also highlighted the importance of flexibility in their approach, stating, "We also want to embrace flexibility—whether that's through varied performance schedules during the week or staging plays in repertoire, allowing productions and ideas to evolve in a spontaneous and organic way. By removing some of the usual constraints, we hope to create a space where the productions can feel fresh, alive, and ever-changing."

Hugh Jackman
