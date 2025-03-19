Elon Musk Accuses Biden Of Blocking SpaceX Help For Sunita Williams, Citing 'Political Reasons'

Elon Musk has sparked controversy by claiming the Biden administration refused SpaceX's offer to bring astronauts, including Sunita Williams, back from the International Space Station ahead of schedule.

Musk alleges the decision was politically motivated.

Musk Claims Biden Team Rejected SpaceX's Offer

In an interview with Fox News, Musk stated that SpaceX had offered to return the two astronauts earlier, but the proposal was "rejected for political reasons." He added, "We definitely offered to return the astronauts earlier."

.@elonmusk reveals the Biden administration turned down his offer to get the stranded astronauts home sooner: 🚨“It was rejected for political reasons." 🚨 pic.twitter.com/hN4pPk3YN1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 19, 2025

"There is no question about that. The astronauts were only supposed to be there for eight days and they have been there for almost 10 months. Obvioulsy, that doesn't make any sense. SpaceX could have brought the astronauts after a few months at most and we made that offer to Biden administration. It was rejected for political reasons and that's just a fact," Musk said.

Musk claims the Biden administration turned down SpaceX's offer to help train Williams. The business magnate further says this rejection highlights a broader issue of political interference in space exploration.

Trump's Request For Expedited Return

Musk disclosed in January that Trump had asked him to facilitate the quickest possible return of the two Boeing Starliner astronauts, who have been aboard the space station since June 2024. The SpaceX CEO disapproved, stating it was "terrible" that the Biden administration 'left them there so long.'

"The @POTUS has asked @SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the @Space_Station as soon as possible. We will do so," Musk said in a post on X in January.

Trump confirmed the discussion in a post on his social media platform, TruthSocial. He stated he had asked Elon Musk and SpaceX to "go get" the two brave astronauts, "who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration."

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are back on Earth, concluding their more than nine-month stay at the International Space Station (ISS). NASA's Crew-9, using SpaceX's Dragon capsule, landed in the water off Florida's coast at 9:57 pm London time.

Elon Musk, SpaceX's CEO, congratulated the SpaceX and NASA teams for "another safe astronaut return." Musk further acknowledged the support of his friend, President Donald Trump, for prioritizing the mission.

"Congratulations to the @SpaceX and @NASA teams for another safe astronaut return! Thank you to @POTUS for prioritising this mission!" the 53-year-old billionaire wrote in an X post.

Sunita Williams' Space Voyage

Williams and Wilmore embarked on their journey to space aboard NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test on 5 June 2024. The astronauts were set for an eight-day mission to the ISS, but on 6 June, as Starliner neared the space station, NASA and Boeing discovered helium leaks and problems with the spacecraft's reaction control thrusters. Consequently, Starliner was returned to Earth without the crew.

What a sight! The parachutes on @SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft have deployed; #Crew9 will shortly splash down off the coast of Florida near Tallahassee. pic.twitter.com/UcQBVR7q03 — NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025

In August, it was determined that the two astronauts would join SpaceX's Crew-9 mission. This reduced the crew from four to two, with NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson, originally designated as crewmates, removed to make room for Ms. Williams and Mr. Wilmore.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague, serving as commander, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, serving as a mission specialist, traveled to the space station on a two-person SpaceX Dragon flight. After more than nine months, the Crew-9 team returned to Earth on 19 March.

Medical Checks And Fresh Food Await Crew

Following a 17-hour journey, the spacecraft deployed its parachute and splashed down in the ocean off the Florida coast. A NASA team opened the hatch and assisted the astronauts with mobility aids.

Williams waved and gave a thumbs-up as she exited the capsule. In response to an X user's question about a celebratory meal, NASA stated that Crew-9 would first undergo a comprehensive medical examination, with fresh food to follow shortly. 'A meal on the ship is not normally very extravagant. They are still adjusting to gravity, too. Fresh food coming soon!'

Originally published on IBTimes UK