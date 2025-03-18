Trump Calls On Undocumented Immigrants To 'Self-Deport' In New Ad

President Donald Trump has called on undocumented immigrants to "self-deport" using a newly-unveiled app and warning that those who fail to do so will face forcible deportation and permanent exclusion from the country.

In a 90-second video released on social media platforms. Trump urged migrants to use the "CBP Home" app, intended to facilitate what he described as the "easy way" to self-deport.

"People in our country illegally can self-deport the easy way, or they can get deported the hard way, and that's not pleasant," Trump stated in a passage of the video. He emphasized that those who choose to use the app might have the chance to return legally in the future, whereas those apprehended and deported forcibly would be permanently barred. "Do it wrong, and you'll never be back again," Trump said. "You're never coming in."

The video is part of a broader campaign aimed at reducing the number of unauthorized immigrants in the country without expanding detention facilities or increasing enforcement capacity, which remain limited due to resource constraints. In fact, a recent report by Axios revealed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has informed Congress that it is facing a nearly $2 billion budget shortfall for this fiscal year.

The Department of Homeland Security, under Secretary Kristi Noem, is supporting the effort with an advertising campaign costing approximately $200 million, which includes international messaging warning against illegal entry into the U.S. Noem herself appeared in a separate commercial a month ago encouraging immigrants to "leave now:"

In the latest video, Trump states that the CBP Home app is "the safest option for illegal aliens, our law enforcement," and argued that it would preserve taxpayer resources by focusing immigration enforcement on what he called "dangerous criminal aliens."

CBP Home was originally CBP One, developed by the Biden administration to allow migrants to apply for asylum legally outside the U.S. The Trump administration repurposed the app, and now migrants who have the app will see it auto update, allowing Department of Homeland Security authorities to track them down.

The Trump administration has increased deportation efforts, including invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to authorize the removal of certain Venezuelan nationals suspected of gang affiliation. A federal judge temporarily blocked part of this action, but the administration proceeded with some deportation flights.

