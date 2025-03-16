U.S. Crime & Justice

Man Arrested With Woman's Severed Hand In Pocket Found Guilty Of Murder


Severed Hand_03152025_1
A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering a woman in 2024. Lawyer Herald

A Colorado man who was found with a woman's severed hand in his pocket was found guilty of murdering her after a 14-day trial.

Solomon Martinez, 27, was arrested after his roommate contacted police about the death of Renee Portillos. Her remains were found in Fountain Creek in January 2024, with her head and hand severed from her body.

When police arrested Martinez, they found "a human hand inside a plastic bag" inside the pocket of his jacket, according to reporting by The Pueblo Chieftain. He later told police "the hand had been in his jacket for two days."

Additionally, there was overwhelming evidence against Martinez throughout the trial.

Law enforcement found both the victim and Martinez's DNA on a condom in Martinez's vehicle, and two witnesses came forward accusing Martinez of forcing them to help him dispose of Portillos's body at gunpoint. Martinez was also recorded telling his mother he committed the murder while in prison.

Martinez was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole on Thursday to the relief of Portillos's family.

"I cried, and he deserves life (in prison)," Cathy Peralta, Portillos's sister, told the Chieftain. "He was an evil man, and hearing all the evidence, I couldn't believe how sick and demented he is. It's bittersweet, we can't get her back. But we finally got justice."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Murder, Colorado, Hands, Dismembered
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Husband Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Attacked By Home Intruder At Their San Francisco Home

I-35 Crash: At Least Five Dead, 11 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In North Austin

25th Anniversary Of The Columbine School Shooting Marked In Colorado
Columbine Survivor's 2025 Death Ruled A Homicide As Cause Is Linked To 1999 School Shooting: Police
One of only two known copies of this 'King Kong' poster believed still to exist will be auctioned
Rare Iconic Movie Posters To Be Auctioned In US
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers
ICE Already Short Billions To Carry Out Trump's Mass Deportation Agenda
Spending cuts pressed by US President Donald Trump have angered Democrats, who are considering blocking the funding bill
US Shutdown Threat Piles Pressure On Government Hit By Trump Cuts
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond