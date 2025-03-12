Louisiana Teen 'Ran Down And Shot' While Getting Off Bus After School

A high school student in Louisiana was shot and killed after getting off a school bus in what authorities believe was a targeted attack, according to a report.

Anthony Robinson, a student at Scotlandville High School, got off the school bus when the suspect "ran him down and shot him," Lt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told The Advocate.

Baton Rouge police have arrested 16-year-old and charged him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic loss of one of our own, 17-year-old Anthony Robinson, who was taken from us due to senseless and unnecessary violence Monday afternoon," Scotlandville High School said in a statement posted by WAFB-9.

"This heartbreaking event has deeply impacted our school community. As we mourn this devastating loss, we want to assure you that the Baton Rouge Police Department is actively investigating and working to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy," the statement reads.

According to The Advocate, the shooting happened at around 2:50 p.m. Police believe that Robinson and the 16-year-old suspect had had a prior altercation.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald