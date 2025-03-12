World Australia

Shark Attack Kills Australian Surfer, Police Describes Situation As 'Heartbreaking'


A fatal shark attack in Australia has shocked the surfing world after a 37-year-old man died at Wharton Beach. The authorities confirmed the sad incident on Monday, March 10, as another deadly shark encounter in the area.

Shark Attack at Wharton Beach Turns Fatal

Western Australia Police Force reported the attack took place at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Although officials managed to retrieve the surfer's board, which had visible bite marks, his body is still missing despite search efforts, local news outlet ABC News reported.

Esperance police Senior Sergeant Chris Taylor described the attack as "heartbreaking" and highlighted its impact on the community.

"And the whole community of Esperance feels the pain," Taylor said.

Victim Identified as a Melbourne Native

The victim has been identified by various sources as Steven Jeffrey Payne, a Melbourne resident. Authorities confirmed that the family of Payne is devastated and have been trying to come to terms with the shocking loss.

Taylor added, "His family is distraught and trying to come to terms with what happened yesterday."

Wharton Beach, famous for its transparent waters and busy surf beaches, has had a history of shark attacks. At least three people have been killed in shark attacks there between 2017 and 2020, according to ABC News.

Beach Closure and Safety Measures

After Monday's attack, authorities closed Wharton Beach temporarily as a precaution. Officials are keeping the situation under observation and will reevaluate whether the beach can be reopened safely, TMZ Sports reported.

The attack has sparked renewed debates regarding shark safety and the necessity for increased protective measures, including better surveillance, warning systems, and possible shark deterrents.

Continued Search Operations and Public Response

Authorities are still searching for Payne's body, as of writing, with the help of local rescue teams and marine experts. In the meantime, the tragedy shocked the Australian surfing community, with other surfers mourning and paying their respects to the family of the victim.

Authorities have been warning people to be vigilant when going into the ocean. They always urge the visitors to respect the sea creatures to avoid such tragedy.

