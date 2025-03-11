U.S. Crime & Justice

Video Shows Last Known Images of Missing Pittsburgh Student Who Vanished On Spring Break


Sudiksha Konank
Sudiksha Konanki, 20, disappeared while on spring break in the Dominican Republic. Lawyer Herald

A video shows some of the last known images of missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki.

Konanki, a Virginia native, was with a group of friends in the Dominican Republic for spring break when she disappeared in the early morning hours Thursday, the New York Post reported.

The video, published by Noticias Sin shows the 20-year-old Konanki walking with friends at the Riu Republic Resort in Punta Cana. There is no time on the video, but it might be among the last known images of the Konanki.

Police have said that Konanki and her friends went to a nightclub Wednesday night and then headed to the beach around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, ABC News reported. The other women in the group returned to the hotel around 5:55 a.m. while Konanki and a man stayed on the beach.

The man told authorities that the pair had gone swimming and had gotten caught in a big wave. When he got back to the beach, he threw up and fell asleep on a beach bed. When he woke up Konanki was not there and he returned to the hotel around 9:55 a.m., ABC News reported.

Authorities told the outlet that the man was not considered a person of interest in the investigation and that he had been cooperating with the police. Police sources told ABC News that they believe Konanki drowned in the ocean, noting that Konanki's clothes were found on a beach bed and there were no indications of violence or a struggle.

