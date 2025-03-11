Mexican Cowgirl Influencer Valeria 'Miss Rodeo' Mireles Dead At 20

Influencer Valeria Mireles has died at 20 years of age, leaving her fans in mourning.Mexican Rodeo Federation and fellow Miss Rodeo winner Maria Fernanda Beltran Angulo announced her passing on their social media, honoring her contributions to the sport and offering condolences to her family.

"In these difficult times, I want to express my most sincere condolences to her families and loved ones. Valeria will always live on in our hearts. Rest in peace."

The cause and details of her passing have not yet been disclosed, but many were left in shock due to the influencer's young age, active lifestyle, and social media presence.

Mireles represented both her home state of Nuevo León and her native country in numerous high-level competitions since she was eight years old, earning recognition as a versatile cowgirl. Her accolades included titles such as Miss Rodeo Nuevo León 2020-22 and Miss Rodeo México, 2021-22.

Beyond her competitive successes, Mireles was also a prominent figure on social media, where she shared her love for rodeo and the cowboy lifestyle. Her engaging content resonated with many, earning her more than 27,000 followers on Instagram and solidifying her role as an ambassador for Mexican rodeo culture.​

The announcement of her passing has elicited an outpouring of grief and tributes from various organizations and individuals including La Treviñosa Banda Regia, a notable Mexican regional music band.

"With deep sorrow, La Treviñosa Banda Regia mourns the passing of Ana Valeria Mireles Villarreal. Her joy and energy left a permanent mark on every one of us."

Originally published on Latin Times