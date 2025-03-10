Entertainment

Drake Faces Backlash Over New Selfie That Appears To Show Rihanna Tattoo


Drake Condemned After Allegedly Slamming Rihanna in New Song
MusicTimes

Fans are saying Rihanna is too good for Drake after the rapper posted a selfie that seemingly featured a tattoo of his ex.

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share a selfie of him wearing a baseball cap and sports jersey. However, fans noticed a specific tattoo on one of Drake's arms that appeared to be the face of Rihanna, his ex.

Flocking to social media, Rihanna fans roasted Drake for including the tattoo in his selfie.

"He is the original crash out," wrote one X user.

"He's unwell," commented another person.

"It is 😪 so freaking cringe 🥴," added another.

"The obsession he has with her...," someone else shared.

Rihanna and Drake shared an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned several years. Their connection began around 2009, following Rihanna's split from Chris Brown, and was marked by multiple collaborations, including hits like "What's My Name?" and "Work."

Despite public displays of affection and speculation about their romantic involvement, the pair never officially confirmed a long-term relationship and seemingly were done by 2016. In 2018, Rihanna revealed that they were no longer close, and both artists have since moved on to other relationships. Rihanna is now with A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares two children.

While not confirmed to be Rihanna, Drake's tattoo self comes after fans speculated that Rihanna's comments regarding "corny" love songs was about Drake.

Rihanna was asked if she preferred a "love song" or a "love letter," to which she gave an immediate answer.

"Please never make me a love song. That is corny. Trust me. I've seen it," she said.

A post shared by instagram

In the comments section, Instagram users speculated that the comment was directed toward Drake.

"Drake catch a stray through everybody," wrote one user.

"That has to be for Aubrey because corny love song and Christopher don't go together," another added.

Rihanna never confirmed if her comment was directly about Drake.

Originally published on Music Times

Tags
Rihanna, Drake
© 2025 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Columbia University

Trump Administration Cancels $400 Million In Grants Allocated To Columbia University

US DOJ Files War Crime Charges Against Russians; American Victim Shares His Traumatizing Experience During Captivity
Russia Used Old Gas Pipeline To Launch Surprise Attack On Ukrainian Troops In Kursk
Kanye West Ends Legal Fight With Some Ex-Donda Academy Staffers
Kanye West Ends Legal Fight With Some Ex-Donda Academy Staffers Before Trial
Is the Daylight Savings Time Permanent Now? Americans React to Senate Approval of ‘The Sunshine Protection Act’
Daylight Saving Time 2025: Clocks To Move Forward 1 Hour Starting Sunday
R&B Legend D’Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! Passes Away
R&B Legend D'Wayne Wiggins Of Tony! Toni! Toné! Dies At 64
Editor's Pick
US President Donald Trump has justified the tariffs on vital trade partners as a response to illegal immigration and the deadly drug fentanyl coming into his country
International Relations

Trump Tariffs: What's Been Done And What Is To Come?

toddler
Health

Popular Snack A Choking Hazard For Kids, Pediatrician Warns: No Safe Way To Eat It

US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 4, 2025
World

US-Hamas Talks Complicate Gaza Truce Efforts: Analysts

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond

Real Time Analytics