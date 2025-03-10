Is X Down? Thousands Of Users Report Outage

Microblogging platform X is currently experiencing technical difficulties, with users around the world reporting problems accessing the app and website. Many have complained of issues viewing their X feed, while others have faced complete inaccessibility to the platform.

Outage tracking website DownDetector received numerous reports from users, with over 2,500 people indicating issues at approximately 3:20 p.m. The platform aggregates status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors, and the data showed widespread disruption across multiple regions.

As X users were unable to access the platform, many turned to alternative social media sites like Facebook and Reddit to confirm that the issue was widespread.

X, formerly known as Twitter, was acquired by tech billionaire Elon Musk in 2022 for a staggering $44 billion. This marks one of the most significant acquisitions in the tech world.