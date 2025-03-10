Weather Agency Plans Firing 1,000 Employees, VA Layoffs May Begin In June Amid Democratic Outcry

Federal agencies are pushing through with plans to lay off more people as U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk put pressure on government downsizing, and this time, a weather forecast agency is moving faster than the rest.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is planning to lay off 1,029 staffers after it already fired 1,300 employees, Reuters reported Sunday, citing a person familiar with the plan.

Why the NOAA Layoffs Matter

The firings of NOAA personnel come amid pushback from scientists and researchers. The agency doesn't just provide weather forecasts. It also conducts critical climate research and performs other essential scientific tasks.

Scientists and industry experts have warned that mass layoffs at the NOAA could negatively affect climate research being done at the agency.

With a buyout program, one round of layoffs already completed and another one on the way, the NOAA workforce will be shrunk by 20%.

VA Layoffs to Kick Off as Early as June

Aside from the NOAA, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has also been planning its layoffs, despite continuing pushback from Democrats and other supporters.

A memo reviewed by Reuters revealed that the agency will begin firing personnel as early as June, raising further alarm, especially after it was previously reported that the VA was looking to cut some 80,000 workers.

Democrats Decry 'Cruel' Move

While Democratic leaders have already raised issues with the widespread layoffs across various agencies since the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) started pushing its government downsizing plan, the opposition rang loudest when news about VA layoffs emerged.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told reporters it was a "gut punch" move that would rock the agency and everything it does for American veterans.

"We're on a path downward here for the VA and it is the result of the malign, reckless, cruel policies of this administration, which unfortunately regards veterans as roadkill on the way to tax cuts through the revenue they're trying to save," he said.

Rep. Mark Takano accused Trump and Musk of wanting to slash the VA workforce so they can "find money to pay for tax cuts for Elon Musk and all of President Trump's billionaire friends."

83,000 people who serve our veterans are slated to be fired. Their salaries won't be used for veteran care, it'll be used for tax breaks to billionaires. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/3t2BtVma9v — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) March 6, 2025

A total of 21 House and Senate members wrote a joint letter to Secretary Doug Collins late last week, stating that the planned layoffs of over 80,000 VA workers "defies logic and reason."

Originally published on IBTimes