Armed Man Shot By Secret Service Near White House

US-WEATHER-SNOW
US Secret Service agents stand under the snow in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2024. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

An armed adult male was shot by U.S. Secret Service personnel outside the White House on Sunday morning, the agency confirmed shortly after the incident.

At the time of the shooting, President Donald Trump was not at the White House. According to Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, the agency had been alerted to a "suicidal individual" traveling to Washington, D.C., from Indiana.

Guglielmi stated that officers spotted a person matching the description near the White House and located the individual's parked car. As officers approached, the individual reportedly brandished a firearm, prompting an armed confrontation. "Shots were fired by our personnel," Guglielmi said in a statement.

The man was subsequently transported to the hospital, though his condition remains unclear. No Secret Service personnel were injured during the encounter.

The investigation into the incident will be handled by the D.C. Metropolitan Police's Internal Affairs Division Force Investigations Team, the agency responsible for investigating officer-involved shootings in the district.

