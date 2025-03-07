BTS's J-Hope Asks Fellow Artist For Advice About 'Girl' He Is Talking To

BTS's J-Hope has sparked widespread curiosity and excitement among fans after a playful exchange with Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel surfaced online.

The interaction appeared to show J-Hope seeking relationship advice about a "girl" he's been talking to. The exchange began with J-Hope texting Miguel, saying he needed advice because he had been "talking to this girl."

"I am the worst person to ask for relationship advice," Miguel hilariously replied.

Fans were initially taken aback, wondering if the beloved BTS member was revealing a personal romantic situation. However, it didn't take long for fans to realize that the texts were part of a promotional teaser for "Sweet Dreams," which officially dropped on March 7. The song is an R&B-pop track that explores themes of love and longing—a project on which J-Hope and Miguel collaborated.

Leading up to the release, J-Hope shared cryptic teasers featuring dreamlike visuals, including swaying lights and surreal imagery. Fans also got an early taste of "Sweet Dreams" during J-Hope's recent solo concert in Seoul, where he performed the track live before its official launch.

OMG HOBI ASKING TO MIGUEL ADVICES FOR HIS GF?!?! pic.twitter.com/fb2IomFAMc — Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ (@mhereonlyforbts) March 6, 2025

J-Hope is expected to drop by on The Tonight Show on March 10 for a debut solo performance of his new track.

Since releasing his mixtape, Hope World, in 2018, the BTS member has carved out a remarkable solo career. That EP debuted at number 63 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at number 38, making him the highest-charting Korean solo artist on the chart at the time.

In 2019, he followed up with the single "Chicken Noodle Soup," a collaboration with Becky G that debuted at number 81 on the Billboard Hot 100. This marked another milestone for him as the first BTS member to chart as a soloist on the Hot 100.

In 2022, J-Hope released his debut studio album, Jack in the Box. He later became the first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza's main stage.

Originally published on Kpop Starz