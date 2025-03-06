U.S.

NYPD Detective Sparks Controversy After Appearing In Viral Pole-Dancing Video

An NYPD detective assigned to the Special Victims Unit has drawn attention after appearing in a provocative pole-dancing video that has gone viral, according to the New York Post.

Melissa Mercado, a seven-year veteran of the force, was featured in a music video published by World Hip Hop, where she is seen dancing in revealing attire. The video, tied to the song "Doin That" by Hempstead rapper S-Quire (real name Phavian Winfield), has sparked debate within the department.

"I have no words," one detective commented in response to the video.

The lyrics of the song include lines such as, "Wanna tell you 'bout a girl named Keisha," and "I like the way she's doing that, the way she's sliding up the pole."

Mercado, a grade 3 detective earning $144,000 a year, has been with the NYPD since 2018, records show. Though she is not named in the video, law enforcement sources confirmed her identity to The Post.

While some within the department find the video controversial, others argue that Mercado's actions are personal and unrelated to her work.

"What she's doing really has nothing to do with her as an employee, as an NYC detective," a police union source stated. "She's not wearing NYPD paraphernalia, and nothing in the video identifies her as a detective. If she's performing for money, she would be required to file an off-duty employment application, but otherwise, it's not the department's business."

Another police source defended Mercado, highlighting her strong work record and stating that she is "respected by her peers."

This is not the first time an NYPD officer has been at the center of controversy for off-duty activities. In 2022, then-rookie Bronx cop Vera Mekuli was filmed giving a married lieutenant a lap dance at a police party.

