World China

Chinese Hackers Indicted In US For Treasury Breach, Other Attacks

By AFP news
The US Treasury Department was the target of a Chinese cyberattack in 2024
The US Treasury Department was the target of a Chinese cyberattack in 2024 AFP

Twelve Chinese nationals, including two public security ministry officers, have been indicted for a series of hacking attacks, including a 2024 breach of the US Treasury, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Other alleged victims include US-based Chinese dissidents, the foreign ministries of several Asian countries, religious organizations and additional US federal and state government agencies, the department said.

Eight employees of a Chinese company called Anxun Information Technology Co. Ltd, also known as i-Soon, and two Ministry of Public Security officers were indicted in New York for involvement in the alleged hacking of email accounts, cell phones, servers, and websites between 2016 and 2023.

"For years, these 10 defendants --- two of whom we allege are (People's Republic of China - PRC) officials -- used sophisticated hacking techniques to target religious organizations, journalists, and government agencies, all to gather sensitive information for the use of the PRC," acting US attorney Matthew Podolsky said in a statement.

The Justice Department said the private Chinese hackers were paid in some cases by the Chinese ministries of public security and state security to exploit specific victims.

"In many other cases, the hackers targeted victims speculatively," it said, identifying vulnerable computers and then selling hacked information to the Chinese government.

The Justice Department said i-Soon charged the ministries of public and state security between $10,000 and $75,000 for each email inbox it successfully hacked.

All 10 defendants remain at large and the State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to their arrest.

The hacking targets allegedly included a missionary organization, a group focused on promoting human rights and religious freedom in China, a Hong Kong newspaper and the foreign ministries of Taiwan, India, South Korea and Indonesia.

A separate indictment was also unsealed in Washington against Yin Kecheng and Zhou Shuai, alleged members of hacker group "APT 27," also known as "Silk Typhoon."

"Yin, Zhou, and their co-conspirators exploited vulnerabilities in victim networks, conducted reconnaissance once inside those networks, and installed malware, such as PlugX malware, that provided persistent access," the Justice Department said.

Their targets included US-based technology companies, think tanks, law firms, defense contractors, local governments, health care systems, and universities.

The United States sanctioned Yin in January for alleged involvement in a hack of the Treasury Department last year.

According to US media outlets, then-Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and other senior Treasury officials were among those targeted.

The State Department announced a reward of $2 million each for information leading to the arrest of Yin and Zhou, who are believed to be in China.

Several countries, notably the United States, have voiced alarm at what they say is Chinese-government-backed hacking activity targeting their governments, militaries and businesses.

Beijing rejects the allegations, and has previously said it opposes and cracks down on cyberattacks.

Tags
Justice Department, Hacking, China
Most Read
The ECB has been steadily reducing interest rates as inflation eases

Debate Over Rates Pause Mounts As ECB Set To Cut Again

US Deserter Travis King Faces Disciplinary Charges Before Crossing Border with North Korea, Officials Say
North Korean Soldiers Captured In Russia Fear Family Execution, Defector Says
Bernie Sanders Elon Musk
Bernie Sanders Slams Elon Musk As 'Outrageous' For Calling Social Security 'Ponzi Scheme'
The US Treasury Department was the target of a Chinese cyberattack in 2024
Chinese Hackers Indicted In US For Treasury Breach, Other Attacks
Elon Musk Says Left’s Cancel Culture and Freedom of Speech
Musk Calls Out Judge Blocking Trump's Spending Freeze: 'Major Conflict Of Interest!'
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting to a Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics