YouTube Tightens Restrictions On Gambling Content

YouTube is cracking down on gambling-related content as online sports betting and prediction markets grow in the U.S.

The platform announced Tuesday that it will no longer allow content directing users to "unapproved" gambling websites through links, images, text, logos, or verbal references. YouTube defines unapproved sites as those that fail to meet local legal requirements and have not been reviewed by YouTube or its parent company, Google.

"We've strengthened our policies that prohibit content directing viewers to unapproved gambling websites or applications," YouTube spokesperson Boot Bullwinkle told CNN ahead of the announcement. "We will also begin age-restricting content that promotes online casinos."

With the update, users under 18 and those not logged in will be blocked from viewing content promoting online betting sites.

The rise of online sports betting follows the Supreme Court's 2018 decision allowing states to legalize gambling. Other online betting markets, such as election predictions, have also gained popularity. YouTube videos claiming to teach viewers how to profit from sports betting have amassed hundreds of thousands of views.

However, regulations vary by location, and experts warn that millions of Americans may be at risk of developing severe gambling problems.

YouTube says it has long prohibited content using "sensational language" to promise guaranteed winnings or loss recovery from online betting sites. The latest update makes clear that even content promoting guaranteed returns from approved sites will be removed.

Tuesday's announcement is the latest in a series of YouTube content moderation efforts. The platform has previously restricted videos spreading false information about vaccines, abortion, and eating disorders. In 2023, it also began requiring disclosure of AI-generated content that could mislead viewers.

Enforcement remains a challenge for social media platforms, which have often faced criticism for failing to uphold their own rules. YouTube said it will update its policy Tuesday and begin enforcing the new guidelines on March 19.