Gene Hackman And Wife's Deaths Update: Expert Weighs In On 'Companion Suicide' Theory

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances behind the deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, whose bodies were found last month in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The couple - Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65 - were discovered by a neighborhood security guard who was alerted by pest-control workers who had been unable to reach the pair.

There are no longer fears of a carbon monoxide leak, but speculation has been rife that it could have been a "companion suicide."

An expert who did not participate in the investigation, however, said she remains skeptical of the theory.

'Companion Suicide' Theory Is Unlikely

Expert James Gill, Chief Medical Examiner for the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, told PEOPLE that based on the particulars of the case, such a scenario is improbable.

"Couples who die by dual suicide are usually found together in bed," Gill explained.

Authorities said, though, that Hackman, who used a cane, was found in the mudroom of the home, and his sunglasses were nearby, while Arakawa was found in the bathroom, and prescription pills were on the bathroom countertop.

Guilford said the timeline and medical history may provide investigators with some clues. The two are thought to have died days before they were found around February 26. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Hackman's pacemaker was last logged as working on February 17, and that was possibly the date he died.

Hackman's medical history could be a significant factor, Gill noted. He was a heart patient with a pacemaker, so it was not surprising if he collapsed, he said.

More Questions Than Answers

The fact that Hackman was still mobile before his death also makes it unlikely that he was left helpless after Arakawa died first, he added.

"Sometimes we see cases where a bedridden person with dementia dies after their caregiver passes away due to dehydration or other factors," Gill explained. "I don't think that's the case here."

While authorities are still investigating the timeline surrounding Arakawa's death and the circumstances, it is generating more questions than answers. Gill said it's harder to determine exactly when she died. He replied, "That's a little bit of a gray area."

Because the investigation remains open, officials haven't released a final cause and manner of death ruling for either Hackman or Arakawa.

