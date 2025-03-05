Nintendo Switch 2 Will Sell 6 Million Units In Q1, Analyst Predicts—Can It Beat Its Predecessor?

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order leaks have revealed that it would be $29 more expensive than the Switch OLED. Apparently, the rumored price of almost $380 won't stop Big N fanboys from buying it.

While anticipation builds for Nintendo's next-gen gaming machine, an analyst predicts that Switch 2 could fetch six million in sales in its first quarter of release.

Nintendo Switch 2's Q1 Sales Will Shake the Video Gaming World

Analyst Hideki Yasuda wrote on gamesindustry.biz (Japan edition) that if Nintendo launches the Switch 2 in July 2025, it would totally upset the usual holiday sales season for gaming consoles.

Usually, console launches from big players occur at the end-of-year holiday season to take advantage of high consumer spending. But if the Switch 2 comes out mid-year and yet reaches six million sales, it would upset the notion in the industry that consoles must have a holiday launch to succeed.

The analyst supports his argument by looking at Nintendo's recent production patterns. He observes that Nintendo built up its stock of inventory during Q3 of the current fiscal year, which is a time when stock typically falls off following holiday sales. This indicates that the company is gearing up to produce an imminent big release.

How the Switch 2 Compares to Previous Console Launches

To give these figures some context, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) moved 4.5 million units in its first quarter of sales in November 2020. If Yasuda's forecast is correct, the Switch 2 would beat that number, reaching six million sales within a comparable period.

To provide some background, the initial Nintendo Switch came out in March 2017 and moved 2.74 million units in its first quarter, with another 1.97 million in the subsequent quarter. But launch shortages constrained supply. If Nintendo maintains sufficient stock for the Switch 2, it could easily top those initial sales.

Potential Power Move Against PlayStation and Xbox

Yasuda also suggests there is a broader plan behind Nintendo's ambitious manufacturing. He suspects the company plans to control the next generation of consoles by oversaturating the market early and then making it hard for the likes of PlayStation (PS6) and Xbox to keep up.

If Nintendo is able to deliver six million units straight out of the box, it might get a solid hold on the competition for gaming supremacy. In contrast to the supply shortages of the PS5, a fully stocked Switch 2 launch might render delays obsolete and take advantage of high demand instantaneously, Nintendo Life reports.

Will the Switch 2 Actually Sell Six Million in Three Months?

Although Yasuda's estimate is ambitious, some things might play a role in the Switch 2's successful launch:

Price strategy

Game lineup

Production capability

The hype surrounding the Switch 2 has been prevalent for years, and a mid-year release would provide Nintendo with a longer window for sales before the holiday season. If Yasuda's projection is correct, the Switch 2 might end up being one of the quickest-selling consoles in gaming history.

If this prediction holds true, Nintendo will top Japan Sales charts for the 20th year in a row—all thanks to Switch 2 and its upcoming games.

Originally published on Tech Times