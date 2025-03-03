Musk Calls Out Judge Blocking Trump's Spending Freeze: 'Major Conflict Of Interest!'

Elon Musk took to social media Monday to target the judge who ruled against President Donald Trump's federal spending freeze.

The X owner used his platform to share a recent post by America First Legal calling for the recusal of U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, who is is presiding over the case in Rhode Island.

"Major conflict of interest!" Musk posted on Monday, sharing AFL's post from Feb. 16:

"ICYMI — Judge McConnell, the federal judge blocking President Trump's spending freeze, has served for 18 years on the board of a nonprofit that has received $128M in government funding during that time," the post reads.

"Now, after his ruling to keep federal funds flowing, his nonprofit stands to receive millions more. Judge McConnell must recuse himself IMMEDIATELY."

The post includes ledger entries of past government funding for the non-profit, Crossroads Rhode Island, which works to combat homelessness in the state, according to its website.

Johnson recently ruled against Trump's freeze of federal funds in Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team's efforts to slash government spending, including cuts to Medicare, grants and tens of thousands of jobs.

Originally published on IBTimes