U.S. Politics

Musk Calls Out Judge Blocking Trump's Spending Freeze: 'Major Conflict Of Interest!'


Elon Musk Says Left’s Cancel Culture and Freedom of Speech
IBTimes US

Elon Musk took to social media Monday to target the judge who ruled against President Donald Trump's federal spending freeze.

The X owner used his platform to share a recent post by America First Legal calling for the recusal of U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, who is is presiding over the case in Rhode Island.

"Major conflict of interest!" Musk posted on Monday, sharing AFL's post from Feb. 16:

"ICYMI — Judge McConnell, the federal judge blocking President Trump's spending freeze, has served for 18 years on the board of a nonprofit that has received $128M in government funding during that time," the post reads.

"Now, after his ruling to keep federal funds flowing, his nonprofit stands to receive millions more. Judge McConnell must recuse himself IMMEDIATELY."

The post includes ledger entries of past government funding for the non-profit, Crossroads Rhode Island, which works to combat homelessness in the state, according to its website.

Johnson recently ruled against Trump's freeze of federal funds in Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team's efforts to slash government spending, including cuts to Medicare, grants and tens of thousands of jobs.

Originally published on IBTimes

Tags
Elon Musk

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
Human smuggling bust in Roma Texas (April 9, 2021)

Migrants Paying Up To $18,000 To Be Smuggled Into US As Cartels Hike Fees: Report

Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office
Zelensky To Meet European Leaders In London Amid Fallout From Tense Trump Encounter
Bernie Sanders Elon Musk
Bernie Sanders Slams Elon Musk As 'Outrageous' For Calling Social Security 'Ponzi Scheme'
Many economists warned that Trump's tariff and immigration plans could be inflationary
Trump Launches Probe Into Alleged Lumber Dumping In The U.S.
Jennifer Gledhill, 42
Utah Mom Accused Of Killing Dad Of 3 Confessed To 'Burying Him In Shallow Grave'
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting to a Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics