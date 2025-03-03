Utah Mom Accused Of Killing Dad Of 3 Confessed To 'Burying Him In Shallow Grave'

A Utah woman accused of killing her husband was denied bond after prosecutors say she confessed eerie details of the crime to an informant in a phone call.

Jennifer Gledhill, 42, is accused of shooting her husband Matthew Johnson, 51, while he was lying in their bed in September 2024. Prosecutors during the detention hearing that Gledhill had shown the informant a gun days before the shooting and had arranged for the couple's three children to be at her parent's home the night of the killing.

"On September 22, the defendant confessed to the informant that she shot Matthew in the master bedroom with a gun as he slept," Prosecutor Emily Paulos said at the detention hearing. "She also confessed that she loaded Matthew's body into a rooftop storage container, slid him down the stairs and loaded him into her minivan. She buried him in a shallow grave and cleaned everything up."

Later Paulos said that Gledhill made other incriminating statements to the informant in a recorded phone call. Paulos said the Gledhill asked the informant to not think of her as a monster.

When the informant said that if the situation was reversed, wouldn't Gledhill be afraid, Gledhill said, "Not if I deserved it. I always preached that I was like the Queen of Hearts in my past lives because I'm like off with their heads. I'm like, if we could just round up the scum of this earth and put them on an island or just kill them all, I could ship-shape this country back to a good place."

According to Paulos, Gledhill continued that she couldn't hurt a fly and that her husband "wasn't a person anymore, he wasn't Matt." The conversation took place before Johnson was reported missing, Paulos said.

Among other evidence Paulos referenced in the hearing, was the fact that when police searched the home their was a new mattress on the bed, the house smelled of bleach, and blood was found on the carpet under the bed. Paulos said police had cut a slat from the rug where they found a blood stain under the area of the bed where Johnson had slept.

Gledhill has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Johnson's body has not been found.

Originally published on Latin Times