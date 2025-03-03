U.S.

Los Angeles Earthquake: 3.9-Magnitude Quake Rattles North Hollywood, Greater LA

A seismograph registers little earth trembles. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the North Hollywood area late Sunday night, sending tremors across Los Angeles and beyond, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at approximately 10:13 p.m., with shaking reported throughout the San Fernando Valley, Mid-Wilshire, Koreatown, and as far south as Huntington Beach in Orange County.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was located about 1.4 miles east-southeast of North Hollywood, 1.7 miles north of Universal City, 2.5 miles east-northeast of Studio City, and 3 miles west-southwest of Burbank.

The moderate tremor was felt just about 10 miles away in Hollywood, where the entertainment industry's elite had gathered for the Oscars ceremony.

Despite the widespread shaking, authorities reported no immediate significant damage or injuries. Residents took to social media to share their experiences, with many describing brief but noticeable jolts.

Seismologists remind residents that Southern California is prone to earthquakes and encourage preparedness for potential larger seismic events in the future.

This is a developing story.

