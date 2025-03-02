Israel Cuts Off All Aid To Gaza Until Hamas Accepts New Ceasefire Deal

Israel has halted all shipments of goods and humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, warning of further consequences if Hamas does not accept a new ceasefire proposal.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from international mediators, including Egypt, which accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement—reached after months of negotiations—lasted six weeks and expired on Saturday. Under the agreement, Hamas released Israeli hostages in exchange for imprisoned Palestinians, while Israel temporarily pulled back its forces and allowed increased humanitarian aid into the war-ravaged enclave. The second phase—expected to secure the release of remaining hostages and establish a lasting ceasefire—has yet to be negotiated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the decision to block all aid, stating that Israel would not extend the truce unless Hamas continues releasing hostages, AP News reported. He emphasized that Israel remains in full coordination with President Donald Trump's administration and would resume fighting if it deemed negotiations unproductive.

The blockade has triggered concerns over worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where over 2 million people rely on aid for survival. Prices of essential goods have doubled since the closure, and local residents warn of impending famine and chaos.

The new Israeli proposal, reportedly backed by the U.S., seeks to extend the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover. It calls for Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages immediately, with the rest freed once a deal is reached on a permanent ceasefire. However, Hamas has rejected any plan that does not guarantee an end to the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Negotiations are complicated further by new plans from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly stated that he plans to force relocation of Palestinians and rebuild Gaza as a tourism destination.

As tensions escalate, mediators, including Egypt, continue efforts to salvage the negotiations, while international observers warn that the blockade and stalled talks could plunge Gaza back into crisis.

