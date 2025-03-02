World

Israel Cuts Off All Aid To Gaza Until Hamas Accepts New Ceasefire Deal


Israel Cuts Off All Aid to Gaza Until Hamas Accepts
Aid to Gaza has been cut off by Israel following an impasse with Hamas on ceasefire negotiations. Latin Times

Israel has halted all shipments of goods and humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, warning of further consequences if Hamas does not accept a new ceasefire proposal.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from international mediators, including Egypt, which accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement—reached after months of negotiations—lasted six weeks and expired on Saturday. Under the agreement, Hamas released Israeli hostages in exchange for imprisoned Palestinians, while Israel temporarily pulled back its forces and allowed increased humanitarian aid into the war-ravaged enclave. The second phase—expected to secure the release of remaining hostages and establish a lasting ceasefire—has yet to be negotiated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the decision to block all aid, stating that Israel would not extend the truce unless Hamas continues releasing hostages, AP News reported. He emphasized that Israel remains in full coordination with President Donald Trump's administration and would resume fighting if it deemed negotiations unproductive.

The blockade has triggered concerns over worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where over 2 million people rely on aid for survival. Prices of essential goods have doubled since the closure, and local residents warn of impending famine and chaos.

Israel Cuts Off All Aid to Gaza Until Hamas Accepts
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid line up on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on March 2, 2025, after Israel suspended the entry of supplies into the Palestinian enclave. Israel said on March 2, that it was suspending the entry of supplies into Gaza, with artillery fire and an air strike reported in the territory after it and Hamas hit an impasse over how to proceed with their fragile ceasefire. Latin Times

The new Israeli proposal, reportedly backed by the U.S., seeks to extend the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover. It calls for Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages immediately, with the rest freed once a deal is reached on a permanent ceasefire. However, Hamas has rejected any plan that does not guarantee an end to the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Negotiations are complicated further by new plans from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly stated that he plans to force relocation of Palestinians and rebuild Gaza as a tourism destination.

As tensions escalate, mediators, including Egypt, continue efforts to salvage the negotiations, while international observers warn that the blockade and stalled talks could plunge Gaza back into crisis.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Palestine, Gaza, Ceasefire, Starvation, Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas, Negotiations

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Coachella City Councilmember Yadira Perez

ICE Arrests California Councilmember's Husband For Illegal Reentry, Criminal History

Human smuggling bust in Roma Texas (April 9, 2021)
Migrants Paying Up To $18,000 To Be Smuggled Into US As Cartels Hike Fees: Report
Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office
Zelensky To Meet European Leaders In London Amid Fallout From Tense Trump Encounter
Baby Feet
Baby Born With 'Ear On Right Cheek,' 'Missing Eye' Leaves Parents Confused
Tesla manager Jared Ottmann was fired after criticizing Elon Musk's
Tesla Manager Was Fired After Speaking Out Against Musk's Nazi Salute
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting To A Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing The Skilled Labor Shortage In Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics