Oscars 2025: Start Time, Where To Stream, Nominations Of Academy Awards

By
Oscars
An Oscar statue stands during a preview for the Governors Ball during the 91st annual Academy Awards week in Hollywood. VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

The suspense surrounding one of the most unpredictable Oscar seasons in recent memory is about to come to an end. On Sunday, Hollywood's brightest stars will gather at the Dolby Theatre for the 97th annual Academy Awards, where several first-time winners are expected to take home the coveted golden statuette.

This marks the second consecutive year that the Oscars have been scheduled earlier in the evening, aiming to reveal the Best Picture winner before audiences start heading to bed. The race for the top prize has been particularly intense, with "Anora" and "Conclave" emerging as frontrunners after securing major wins at other industry awards.

Meanwhile, "Emilia Pérez," the film with the most nominations this year, has seen its Oscar prospects clouded by controversy following the resurfacing of racist tweets from star Karla Sofía Gascón. As a result, the fate of Netflix's divisive narco-musical remains uncertain as the envelopes are opened on Sunday night.

How to Watch the Oscars

Start Time: The ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. Pacific) and will be broadcast live on ABC. The network is available through traditional cable and satellite providers, as well as over-the-air with an antenna.

Streaming Options: Viewers can also watch the Oscars via streaming services that provide live access to ABC, including Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. Additionally, the awards show will be livestreamed on Hulu.

International Broadcasts: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has compiled a guide to help international audiences find local broadcasters airing the event.

Red Carpet Coverage

The Oscars red carpet is always a highlight, showcasing the most dazzling fashion moments as nominees and celebrities arrive for the ceremony. ABC's official red carpet pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, both on-air and on Hulu. E! will also host its signature coverage, "Live From E!: The Oscars," starting at 4 p.m. Eastern. Meanwhile, The Associated Press will provide a livestream of arrivals on APNews.com and YouTube.

Predictions and Where to Watch the Nominated Films

Film critics and industry insiders have weighed in on this year's likely winners, with AP Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr offering their expert predictions. For the first time, fans can also participate by making their own Oscar picks on APNews.

For those looking to catch up on the nominees, many of this year's contending films are readily available on streaming platforms.

