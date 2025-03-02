Zelensky To Meet European Leaders In London Amid Fallout From Tense Trump Encounter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet European leaders at a crucial summit in London on Sunday, following a dramatic confrontation with President Donald Trump that has left Western allies unsettled and raised questions about the future of the Russia-Ukraine war.

King Charles has also accepted an invitation to meet Zelensky during his visit, the Ukrainian leader confirmed.

Zelensky arrived in Britain on Saturday ahead of the high-stakes talks, which Western officials hope will reinvigorate momentum toward a peace deal. Initial optimism earlier in the week crumbled after Friday's intense Oval Office exchange between Trump and Zelensky.

In a show of continued British support, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Zelensky at Downing Street on Saturday, where the two leaders signed an agreement to expedite $2.8 billion in loans to Ukraine. According to the UK government, the first portion of this funding is expected to be released next week.

However, leaders at Sunday's summit—including presidents and prime ministers from across Europe—will face a formidable challenge as they seek to chart a path forward.

"It's crucial for us to have President Trump's support," Zelensky stated in a series of posts on X on Saturday morning. "He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do."

"We've been fighting for three years, and Ukrainian people need to know that America is on our side," he added.

The dramatic Oval Office encounter, in which Trump and Senator JD Vance accused Zelensky of ingratitude for American military support and of "gambling with the lives of millions," shocked European officials and likely pleased the Kremlin. The unexpected clash has now added heightened stakes to Sunday's summit, initially intended to build on progress made during a similar meeting in Paris last weekend.

Just one day before the confrontation, Starmer had managed to persuade Trump to walk back earlier false claims that Zelensky was a "dictator." Trump also expressed "respect" for Ukraine's leader and suggested that Ukraine could reclaim occupied territories in a ceasefire agreement—significant shifts in his rhetoric. However, the situation has now seemingly reset negotiations to square one.

"Three years on from Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, we are at a turning point. Today I will reaffirm my unwavering support for Ukraine and double down on my commitment to provide capacity, training, and aid to Ukraine, putting it in the strongest possible position," Starmer said in a statement ahead of the summit.

"In partnership with our allies, we must intensify our preparations for the European element of security guarantees, alongside continued discussions with the United States," he added. "Now is the time for us to unite in order to guarantee the best outcome for Ukraine, protect European security, and secure our collective future."

Downing Street outlined three main objectives for the summit: addressing Ukraine's immediate needs, securing a "lasting deal" to end the conflict, and planning robust security guarantees for Ukraine's future.

While European leaders scrambled to reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine on Friday evening, Starmer initially remained silent. Hours later, Downing Street revealed that he had spoken privately with both Trump and Zelensky following their tense meeting.

"He retains his unwavering support for Ukraine and is playing his part to find a path forward to a lasting peace, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine," Starmer's spokesperson said.