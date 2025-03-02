Business

Volkswagen Recalls 60,000 Vehicles Due To Significant Defects


The 10-brand Volkswagen group employs more than 680,000 people globally, around 120,000 at whom work at the core VW brand in Germany
Volkswagen has issued a recall for more than 60,000 electric vehicles in the U.S. due to a critical and potentially dangerous issue with the display system.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that certain vehicles from the German automaker Volkswagen have a defect that prevents them from displaying specific gear options. This issue poses a safety risk, as it could lead to unintended vehicle movement if the emergency parking brake is not engaged, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

The recall affects two electric vehicle models: the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Audi Q4 e-tron.

According to the report, a total of 60,490 recalls have been issued, affecting Volkswagen ID.4 models from the 2021 to 2023 model years, as well as Audi Q4 e-tron vehicles from 2022 and 2023. The recall also extends to Q4 e-tron Sportback models, further broadening the impact.

The underlying cause of the issue is a software malfunction that affects the gear indicator display, potentially leading to safety concerns, as stated in the report. The company has advised affected drivers to fully engage their parking brakes as a precaution until they can bring their vehicles in for service to address the issue.

Volkswagen, which has fully owned Audi since 1966, stated that it first became aware of the hazardous issue in August after receiving reports of five incidents occurring outside the U.S.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen issued an additional recall affecting 30,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect that caused the rearview mirror display to malfunction, potentially impacting driver visibility and safety. The recall affected several vehicle models, including the Audi Q3, as well as certain Volkswagen Tiguan and Arteon cars.

Volkswagen reported that it had received 1,730 warranty claims that may be linked to the issue.

